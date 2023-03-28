Spend time with your pup whilst you enjoy a pint!

Liverpool is known for its energetic atmosphere, buzzing nightlife and excellent pubs and bars, but which ones will allow your canine companion to tag along?

Going for a drink with mates might be fun but, we all know it would be even better if man’s best could experience the fun too.

Luckily, a large number of Liverpool’s popular pubs and bars are more than happy to host your lovely dogs, and might even give them a drink and a snack too.

So, here are some of our favourite, dog-friendly pubs, pawfect for a drink with friends - human or canine!

1 . Botanical Garden Tucked away on New Bird Street, Botanical Garden is a quirky, outdoor bar, open throughout spring and summer. The venue has a range of drinks and pizza, and is dog friendly too! Photo: @Botanicalgardnliverpool via Instagram

2 . The Caledonia The Caledonia, on Caledonia Street, is a vegan community pub, known for live music, great food and cask beers. It is also known for being dog-friendly! Photo: Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

3 . The Dead Crafty Beer Company The Dead Crafty Beer Company is a family-run independent bar on Dale Street, with their very own resident pup, Dolly. They will even offer poo bags if you need them, and doggy biscuits! Photo: The Dead Crafty Beer Company via Facebook

4 . Love Lane Love Lane, Bridgewater Street, is a brewery, distillery and bar, offering a range of home-brewed drinks and delicious food. Dogs aren’t allowed on the brewery tour, but can join you for a drink in the bar. Photo: @lovelanebrewery via Instagram