Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
4 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
7 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
9 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
9 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

8 dog friendly pubs and bars in Liverpool city centre, perfect for a pint with your canine companion

Spend time with your pup whilst you enjoy a pint!

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:28 BST

Liverpool is known for its energetic atmosphere, buzzing nightlife and excellent pubs and bars, but which ones will allow your canine companion to tag along?

Going for a drink with mates might be fun but, we all know it would be even better if man’s best could experience the fun too.

Luckily, a large number of Liverpool’s popular pubs and bars are more than happy to host your lovely dogs, and might even give them a drink and a snack too.

So, here are some of our favourite, dog-friendly pubs, pawfect for a drink with friends - human or canine!

Tucked away on New Bird Street, Botanical Garden is a quirky, outdoor bar, open throughout spring and summer. The venue has a range of drinks and pizza, and is dog friendly too!

1. Botanical Garden

Tucked away on New Bird Street, Botanical Garden is a quirky, outdoor bar, open throughout spring and summer. The venue has a range of drinks and pizza, and is dog friendly too! Photo: @Botanicalgardnliverpool via Instagram

The Caledonia, on Caledonia Street, is a vegan community pub, known for live music, great food and cask beers. It is also known for being dog-friendly!

2. The Caledonia

The Caledonia, on Caledonia Street, is a vegan community pub, known for live music, great food and cask beers. It is also known for being dog-friendly! Photo: Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

The Dead Crafty Beer Company is a family-run independent bar on Dale Street, with their very own resident pup, Dolly. They will even offer poo bags if you need them, and doggy biscuits!

3. The Dead Crafty Beer Company

The Dead Crafty Beer Company is a family-run independent bar on Dale Street, with their very own resident pup, Dolly. They will even offer poo bags if you need them, and doggy biscuits! Photo: The Dead Crafty Beer Company via Facebook

Love Lane, Bridgewater Street, is a brewery, distillery and bar, offering a range of home-brewed drinks and delicious food. Dogs aren’t allowed on the brewery tour, but can join you for a drink in the bar.

4. Love Lane

Love Lane, Bridgewater Street, is a brewery, distillery and bar, offering a range of home-brewed drinks and delicious food. Dogs aren’t allowed on the brewery tour, but can join you for a drink in the bar. Photo: @lovelanebrewery via Instagram

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Pubs