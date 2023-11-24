Here are some popular restaurants in and around Liverpool which are recommended by famous foodies and Hollywood stars.

Liverpool is home to some fantastic restaurants and celebrity chefs seem to agree that our city is worth a visit if you're a lover of fabulous food.

Several well-known food critics, celebrity chefs and even film stars have shared high praise for our local eateries and they don't just recommend luxury restaurants either. The eateries they have reviewed are suitable for a variety of budgets and tastes, ranging from a family-run bakehouse to fine dining.

Here are some popular restaurants in and around Liverpool, which are recommended by famous foodies and Hollywood stars.

1 . Wreckfish - Felicity Cloake Food critic and author, Felicity Cloake, visited Liverpool’s Wreckfish just after it opened and gave it a rave review. She said it already “felt like part of the local furniture” and staff were “genuinely friendly and warm." Photo: Wreckfish

2 . MARAY - Jay Rayner Popular small plates restaurant MARAY rose to fame after Jay Rayner praised its food. He said: “The falafel at Maray, made from scratch every day, is a marvellous thing: crisp outside, puffing a sweet nuttiness from inside as you break them open." Photo: MARAY

3 . Philharmonic Dining Rooms - Tom Parker Bowles and Olly Smith This pair of iconic food critics named the Philharmonic Dining Rooms as one of the ‘cosiest pubs in Britain’ and said, “Roaring fire, comfy nooks to dwell in, ideally dogs welcome, great grub and a carefully chosen gathering of ales and wines.” Photo: Philharmonic Dining Rooms/Nicholson’s Pubs

4 . Burnt Truffle - Lisa Markwell Journalist and food critic, Lisa Markwell visited Burnt Truffle in Heswall and had high praise. She said: “A starter of flamed mackerel and tartare with kohlrabi, capers and samphire arrives – and it is exactly what it says on the tin, and a harmonious, refined assembly."