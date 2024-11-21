Christmas is fast approaching and some of us are already thinking about (or even purchasing) our top ingredients for a delicious Christmas dinner.
From the battle of the birds to iconic sides and party picky bits, certain Christmas food and drink items are constantly in-demand during this time of year.
Here we take a look at 8 of the most in-demand Christmas foods and drinks for 2024.
1. Turkey
Every Christmas we have the battle of the birds as everyone has their own preference to the main star of the Christmas dinner. While in recent years, families have chosen to opt for goose or duck, turkey has still remained the most popular and traditional choice for Christmas dinner. | Alexander Raths - stock.adobe.co
2. Pigs In Blankets
Pigs In Blankets are one of the most popular side dishes to enjoy as part of the Christmas dinner. The small sausages wrapped in bacon are always a huge hit, and while some choose to make the side themselves, the pre-made versions are always selling out. | JackF - stock.adobe.com
3. Stuffing
It wouldn’t be a traditional Christmas dinner without delicious, crispy stuffing. Many supermarkets sell a pre-made stuffing mix to make the preparation of the Christmas dinner a little easier. | Pure Imagination - stock.adobe.com
4. Lobster
Iceland Foods has revealed that lobster is predicted to be a front-runner for the first-time with the shop predicting to sell more than 40,000 of them during Christmas. Last year, many Iceland customers opted to ditch the traditional turkey for a lavish lobster, with Iceland’s lobster products flying off the shelves. | Yaruniv-Studio - stock.adobe.com
