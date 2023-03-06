2 . The London Carriage Works - 2 Rosettes

The London Carriage Works serves up fresh, local produce with a focus on excellent cuisine. An AA inspector said: “Opposite the Liverpool Philharmonic sits The London Carriage Works, built in the mid-Victorian era, then converted into a hotel in 1998. The restaurant occupies the corner of the ground floor and has floor-to-ceiling windows allowing guests to look out (and in). Styling is minimal with bare boards and exposed brick. Menus show international influences with an Asian angle.”

Photo: Google