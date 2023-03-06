These are the Merseyside restaurants to receive AA Rosettes Awards for Culinary Excellence.
The long-established AA Rosettes scheme celebrates sucessful cooking at different levels across the UK. Awarded by the AA’s team of inspectors, receiving this award is a significant achievement in the industry and rosettes range from 1-4.
To celebrate the announcement of the latest restaurants to receive this prestigious award, LiverpoolWorld have created a gallery of all the Merseyside eateries with rosettes.
In no particular order, these are all of the Merseyside restaurants to receive AA Rosette Awards for Culinary Excellence.
1. Panoramic 34 -1 Rosette
Panoramic 34 offers a fine dining experience, as well as incredible views of the city. An AA inspector said: “From the 34th floor the views from this modern revolving restaurant are spectacular. There’s Liverpool and the Mersey estuary of course, but also the Welsh mountains, the Irish Sea and distant Blackpool. Stone, natural wood, glass and underlit tables set the interior scene, while the daily-evolving modern food includes international flavours such as miso and dukkah.”
Photo: Panoramic 34
2. The London Carriage Works - 2 Rosettes
The London Carriage Works serves up fresh, local produce with a focus on excellent cuisine. An AA inspector said: “Opposite the Liverpool Philharmonic sits The London Carriage Works, built in the mid-Victorian era, then converted into a hotel in 1998. The restaurant occupies the corner of the ground floor and has floor-to-ceiling windows allowing guests to look out (and in). Styling is minimal with bare boards and exposed brick. Menus show international influences with an Asian angle.”
Photo: Google
3. Wreckfish - 1 Rosette
Wreckfish is a fine dining restaurant, which offers a range of unique dishes, as well as a superb vegan menu. An AA inspector said: “Georgian building in the cool Ropewalks district. Inside, wooden floors and tables, and exposed brickwork give it a stripped-back industrial feel. Staff know their stuff and make sound recommendations about dishes such as torched sea bream, braised featherblade of beef, pork osso buco and chocolate oblivion.”
Photo: Wreckfish Bistro
4. Mustard & Co - 2 Rosettes
Mustard & Co is a bistro and bar in Crosby, serving lunch and evening meals, alongside a range of excellent wines. An AA inspector said: “Mustard & Co is a contemporary bistro with an open kitchen as the focal point. Naturally illuminated by day and candlelit in the evening, there’s a well-appointed and sunny conservatory at the back, as well as alfresco tables on the terrace. The modern British food has a strong European accent."
Photo: Mustard & Co via Facebook