The AA has announced the full list of spring 2025 rosette winners, which includes restaurants in areas such as London, Scotland, Yorkshire and more.
The AA celebrates the excellence of the culinary industry by awarding those that have stood out with rosettes.
To determine which restaurants are worthy of a rosette, AA inspectors visit and assess the quality of the experience.
According to its website, The AA’s rosette scheme was first introduced in 1956 to celebrate "successful cooking at different levels across the UK”.
The spring 2025 winners of a rosette has now been confirmed, with 17 restaurants across the UK being awarded.
As reported by The Caterer, Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the latest collection of outstanding restaurants. From innovative tasting menus to a renewed focus on provenance and seasonality, these establishments showcase the very best of what the British food scene has to offer.
“Huge congratulations to the remarkable chefs and front of house teams whose dedication have earned them this well-deserved recognition.”
Here is the full list of spring 2025 rosette winners:
New four AA rosettes
- The Tudor Pass, Egham, Surrey
- Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, London
New three AA rosettes
- Allt Yr Afon at the Wolfscastle, Haverfordwest, Wales
- Maiden Arch, Barnstaple, Devon
- The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge, Suffolk
- Mark Poynton at Caistor Hall, Norwich, Norfolk
- Elements, Glasgow, Scotland
- CORD by Le Cordon Bleu, London
- Chef’s Table by Josh Barnes, Rippon, Yorkshire
- Fifty Two, Harrogate, Yorkshire
- Mauro Colagreco (at Raffles at the OWO), London
- Sael, London
- The Small Holding, Kilndown, Kent
- Prithvi, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
- 1215 Restaurant at Fairmont Windsor Park, Windsor, Berkshire
- Auberge du Lac, Welwyn, Hertfordshire
- Emerald Restaurant, Maften, Northumberland
For more information on AA Rosettes, please visit the AA Rated Trips website.
