Inside new independent coffee and wine bar in Liverpool’s tallest building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As well as a large selection of wine and coffee, the new venue offers a range of food including brioche sandwiches, focaccia and charcuterie.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new coffee and wine bar is set to open in the heart of Liverpool’s business district.

Located in the West Tower on Brook Street - Liverpool’s tallest building - ALERTA is based on the ground floor and offers speciality coffee, pastries, wine and more. Ran by Liv Frost and Andy McQueen, the independent coffee bar is beautifully decorated and is the perfect spot for a glass of wine with friends, or studying with a coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners Liv Frost and Andy McQueen. | ALERTA

Inside ALERTA. | ALERTA

The new venue opens on July 29. | ALERTA

As well as a large selection of wine and coffee, the new venue offers a range of food including brioche sandwiches, bread and oil, hummus and focaccia and charcuterie, and is loosely inspired by French hospitality.

Officially launching on Monday, July 29, ALERTA will be open Monday to Friday from 8.00am until 7.00pm.