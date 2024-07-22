Inside new independent coffee and wine bar in Liverpool’s tallest building

A new coffee and wine bar is set to open in the heart of Liverpool’s business district.

Located in the West Tower on Brook Street - Liverpool’s tallest building - ALERTA is based on the ground floor and offers speciality coffee, pastries, wine and more. Ran by Liv Frost and Andy McQueen, the independent coffee bar is beautifully decorated and is the perfect spot for a glass of wine with friends, or studying with a coffee.

As well as a large selection of wine and coffee, the new venue offers a range of food including brioche sandwiches, bread and oil, hummus and focaccia and charcuterie, and is loosely inspired by French hospitality.

Officially launching on Monday, July 29, ALERTA will be open Monday to Friday from 8.00am until 7.00pm.

