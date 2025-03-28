Liverpool has 16 Starbucks stores to choose from and though we try to champion independent coffee shops and local cafes, there’s no denying that the US chain has become a major player in the UK coffee scene.
With every corner of Liverpool city centre seeming to have a Starbucks site, and dozens more around Merseyside, we have decided to create a guide to the chain’s best-rated coffee shops.
Using Google ratings and your reviews, here are all of Liverpool’s Starbucks stores ranked from best to worst.
1. Starbucks Coffee, Liverpool Lime Street Station, Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JD
Starbucks, Liverpool Lime Street Station, has a 4.8 out of five star Google rating, from 636 reviews. | SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.com
2. Starbucks Coffee, Liverpool Airport, Speke, Liverpool L24 1YD
Starbucks, Liverpool Airport, has a 4.7 out of five star Google rating, from 471 reviews. | Christopher Furlong
3. Starbucks Coffee, Liverpool Airport (after security), Dunlop Rd, Speke, Liverpool L24 1YD
Starbucks, Liverpool Airport (after security), has a 4.6 out of five star Google rating, from 599 reviews. | Wathanachai - stock.adobe.com
4. Starbucks Coffee, 1b Myrtle St, Liverpool L7 7DN
Starbucks, Myrtle Street, has a 4.3 out of five star Google rating, from 306 reviews. | Google
