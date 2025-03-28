Liverpool has 16 Starbucks stores to choose from and though we try to champion independent coffee shops and local cafes, there’s no denying that the US chain has become a major player in the UK coffee scene.

With every corner of Liverpool city centre seeming to have a Starbucks site, and dozens more around Merseyside, we have decided to create a guide to the chain’s best-rated coffee shops.

Using Google ratings and your reviews, here are all of Liverpool’s Starbucks stores ranked from best to worst.

1 . Starbucks Coffee, Liverpool Lime Street Station, Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JD Starbucks, Liverpool Lime Street Station, has a 4.8 out of five star Google rating, from 636 reviews. | SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.com

2 . Starbucks Coffee, Liverpool Airport, Speke, Liverpool L24 1YD Starbucks, Liverpool Airport, has a 4.7 out of five star Google rating, from 471 reviews. | Christopher Furlong

3 . Starbucks Coffee, Liverpool Airport (after security), Dunlop Rd, Speke, Liverpool L24 1YD Starbucks, Liverpool Airport (after security), has a 4.6 out of five star Google rating, from 599 reviews. | Wathanachai - stock.adobe.com