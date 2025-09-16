Merseyside is home to more than 20 JD Wetherspoon venues, offering affordable pints and classic pub grub. But, how do they compare?
Using Google ratings and reviews, here are all of Merseyside’s Wetherspoon pubs ranked from best to worst. Where venues have the same Google rating, they have been listed based on number of customer reviews.
Take a look at the gallery below.
1. The Captain Alexander, James Street
The Captain Alexander has a Google rating of 4.3 out of five stars, from 3,006 reviews. | Google Street View
2. The Nine Arches, Newton-le-Willows
The Nine Arches has a Google rating of 4.3 out of five stars, from 1,991 reviews. | The Nine Arches
3. The North Western, Lime Street
The North Western has a Google rating of 4.2 out of five stars, from 4,276 reviews. | Google Street View
4. The Lime Kiln, Concert Square/Fleet Street
The Lime Kiln has a Google rating of 4.2 out of five stars, from 2,570 reviews. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons