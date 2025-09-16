23 Wetherspoons pubs in Merseyside ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews - including Liverpool pubs

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Explore how Liverpool's Wetherspoon pubs fare in the latest ranking of all Merseyside locations. Discover which ones top the list thanks to Google reviews.

Merseyside is home to more than 20 JD Wetherspoon venues, offering affordable pints and classic pub grub. But, how do they compare?

Using Google ratings and reviews, here are all of Merseyside’s Wetherspoon pubs ranked from best to worst. Where venues have the same Google rating, they have been listed based on number of customer reviews.

Take a look at the gallery below.

The Captain Alexander has a Google rating of 4.3 out of five stars, from 3,006 reviews.

1. The Captain Alexander, James Street

The Captain Alexander has a Google rating of 4.3 out of five stars, from 3,006 reviews. | Google Street View

The Nine Arches has a Google rating of 4.3 out of five stars, from 1,991 reviews.

2. The Nine Arches, Newton-le-Willows

The Nine Arches has a Google rating of 4.3 out of five stars, from 1,991 reviews. | The Nine Arches

The North Western has a Google rating of 4.2 out of five stars, from 4,276 reviews.

3. The North Western, Lime Street

The North Western has a Google rating of 4.2 out of five stars, from 4,276 reviews. | Google Street View

The Lime Kiln has a Google rating of 4.2 out of five stars, from 2,570 reviews.

4. The Lime Kiln, Concert Square/Fleet Street

The Lime Kiln has a Google rating of 4.2 out of five stars, from 2,570 reviews. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

