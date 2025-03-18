Award-winning Liverpool chicken shop Nashville Cluck gets zero star food hygiene rating
The Nashville Cluck opened on Myrtle Street in October 2022 and quickly became famous for its ‘mouth-watering’ buttermilk crispy chicken and beef patties. Using ingredients flown in from the USA, the eatery is an internet sensation, regarded by many as one of Liverpool’s best fried chicken joints.
Crowned the North West’s best at Uber Eats’ Restaurant of the Year Awards 2024, the chicken shop has also received rave reviews from big names in the foodie world, with Food Review Club founder and CEO, Matt Binge, stating it serves “the best fried chicken I’ve ever had”.
Despite impressing customers, Nashville Cluck failed to impress hygiene inspectors during its latest inspection, receiving the lowest possible rating of zero stars, meaning ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.
According to the Food Standards Agency website, the Nashville Cluck/Grandma's Kitchen/ Jimmy Carters Sandwiched Inn site at 7 Myrtle Street was rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’ in all three key categories - hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of facilities; management of food safety - on February 12, 2025.
According to the Food Standards Agency, these categories look at the following:
- Hygienic food handling: Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.
- Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
LiverpoolWorld has requested the full inspectors’ report and Nashville Cluck/Grandma's Kitchen/ Jimmy Carters Sandwiched Inn can now appeal against the rating given or request a reinspection.
