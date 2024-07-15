Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Expect dishes inspired from around the globe.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A renowned restaurant has opened a new site in Liverpool city centre, using ‘exquisite’ local produce.

Serving gastro food and popular Sunday roasts, Barnacle launched at Duke Street Market in December 2021, as a restaurant in its own right, rather than serving the food hall. Co-founded by Paul Askew, who is also behind the Art School Restaurant, Barnacle has received high praise over the last two years, featuring in the Michelin Guide and BBC Good Food's top Liverpool restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnacle

In January it was announced that the restaurant would be rebranding at Duke Street Market as The Barnacle Kitchen, with a brand-new menu available at the food hall, and the search began to find a new site for Barnacle to reopen as a luxury restaurant.

Now, the eatery has appeared at Exchange Flags, with a food container serving a brand-new outdoor bar. Officially launching yesterday (July 14), Exchange Bar opened just in time for the Euro 2024 and serves a range of beers, ales and cocktails. Providing food for the site, Barnacle promises to ‘tell the story of Liverpool’s gastronomic adventures with dishes inspired from around the world’.