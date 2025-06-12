The 11 best places to dine al fresco in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:04 BST

Enjoy a plate of good food in the sunshine ☀️

As we are approaching the warmer months of the year, you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.

In Liverpool, there are plenty of incredible restaurants and pubs serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Here is a list of the 11 best places to dine al fresco in Liverpool - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.

Kassap Meat House in Bold Street has a 4.7* rating from 892 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food and amazing service. Anna was very friendly and helpful. We have eaten here before and will definitely be returning, never a bad meal here. Highly recommend!”

Kassap Meat House in Bold Street has a 4.7* rating from 892 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food and amazing service. Anna was very friendly and helpful. We have eaten here before and will definitely be returning, never a bad meal here. Highly recommend!” | Tripadvisor

Neapolitan Pizza & Bar in Lime Street has a 4.8* rating from 249 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “You can watch the chef preparing and wood-firing the pizzas. We had pizzas and desserts and both were perfect. Best pizza I can remember eating in many years.”

Neapolitan Pizza & Bar in Lime Street has a 4.8* rating from 249 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “You can watch the chef preparing and wood-firing the pizzas. We had pizzas and desserts and both were perfect. Best pizza I can remember eating in many years.” | Tripadvisor

The Bridewell in Campbell Square has a 4.9* rating from 150 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great venue, good atmosphere and excellent staff. Good selection of drinks and you can order food from the local Italian restaurant to eat in the pub.”

The Bridewell in Campbell Square has a 4.9* rating from 150 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great venue, good atmosphere and excellent staff. Good selection of drinks and you can order food from the local Italian restaurant to eat in the pub.” | Tripadvisor

The Edge at Joey Orr’s in Rice Lane has a 4.8* rating from 408 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely love Joey Orrs, always have such a good time here, friendliest staff, food is gorgeous, brilliant venue for parties too.”

The Edge at Joey Orr’s in Rice Lane has a 4.8* rating from 408 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely love Joey Orrs, always have such a good time here, friendliest staff, food is gorgeous, brilliant venue for parties too.” | Tripadvisor

