As we are approaching the warmer months of the year, you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.

In Liverpool, there are plenty of incredible restaurants and pubs serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Here is a list of the 11 best places to dine al fresco in Liverpool - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.

1 . Kassap Meat House, Bold Street Kassap Meat House in Bold Street has a 4.7* rating from 892 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food and amazing service. Anna was very friendly and helpful. We have eaten here before and will definitely be returning, never a bad meal here. Highly recommend!” | Tripadvisor

2 . Neapolitan Pizza & Bar, Lime Street Neapolitan Pizza & Bar in Lime Street has a 4.8* rating from 249 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “You can watch the chef preparing and wood-firing the pizzas. We had pizzas and desserts and both were perfect. Best pizza I can remember eating in many years.” | Tripadvisor

3 . The Bridewell, Campbell Square The Bridewell in Campbell Square has a 4.9* rating from 150 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great venue, good atmosphere and excellent staff. Good selection of drinks and you can order food from the local Italian restaurant to eat in the pub.” | Tripadvisor

4 . The Edge at Joey Orr’s, Rice Lane The Edge at Joey Orr’s in Rice Lane has a 4.8* rating from 408 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely love Joey Orrs, always have such a good time here, friendliest staff, food is gorgeous, brilliant venue for parties too.” | Tripadvisor