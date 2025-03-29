There’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast you don’t have to cook yourself, with a hearty fry-up or tasty pancakes being the perfect weekend treat. But, getting up early enough to enjoy ‘breakfast’ menus may not everyone’s cup of tea.

That’s why brunch is an ideal choice, with the yummy meal served between late morning and the afternoon. We have put together a guide to the best spots to grab brunch in Liverpool, based on your Google reviews.

Each venue serves breakfast and brunch and has a Google Review rating of 4.6 or more, from at least 50 reviews. Here, in no particular order, are 15 of Liverpool city centre’s top-rated spots for a delicious brunch.

1 . Pocket Cafe Bar, Paradise Street 4.7 out of five stars, from 77 Google reviews. | Pocket

2 . Lucy In The Sky Coffee Shop, Exchange Street East 4.7 out of five stars, from 407 Google reviews. | Lucy In The Sky

3 . Dale Street Kitchen & Bar by Shino, Dale Street 4.8 out of five stars, from 1.300 Google reviews. | TripAdvisor

4 . Moose Coffee, William Jessop Way 4.8 out of five stars, from 1,100 reviews. | Moose Coffee