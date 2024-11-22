Going for a sit-down curry - or even ordering yourself a cheeky Jalfrezi to enjoy on the sofa - is one of life’s little pleasures, and Liverpool is brimming with excellent restaurants serving delicious Asian and Indian dishes.

Whether you fancy a classic Korma or a Thai Green Curry, there are endless options to choose from to fulfil your need for a spicy, warming meal.

To make the choice a little easier, we asked our readers where they believe serves the best curry in the city, and received an overwhelming number of recommendations. We have thrown in some of our tried and tested favourites too. Check them out below, listed in no particular order, and let us know your favourites.

1 . Indian Tiffin Room, Duke Street Indian Tiffin Room is a new addition to Duke Street, offering modern Indian street food. A range of curries are available and there is a vegan menu too. ⭐ The restaurant has 4.6 stars out of five from 188 Google reviews. | Indian Tiffin Room

2 . Khaja, Allerton Road Located in Woolton Village, Khaja is a popular takeaway, previously crowned 'Takeaway of the Year' at the English Curry Awards. ⭐ It has 4.7 stars out of five from 214 Google reviews. | Google Street View

3 . Uni, Renshaw Street Uni has been providing delicious Indian cuisine to hungry Liverpudlians for more than 50 years, first opening its doors in 1970. ⭐ The classic curry house and takeaway has 4.4 stars out of five from 368 Google reviews. | Google Street View

4 . Millon Tandoori, Allerton Road Millon offers a large range of curries, as well as Tandoori specials and seafood. ⭐ The restaurant has 4.3 stars out of five from 276 Google reviews. | Trip Advisor