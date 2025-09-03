A Liverpool fish and chip has been named among the UK’s best takeaways as the National Fish & Chip Awards announces its 2026 shortlist.

The prestigious awards are organised National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), and feature a number of categories, including Fish and Chip Newcomer of the Year, Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year, and the Environmental and Sustainable Business Award.

The 40 chippies shortlisted for the Takeaway of the Year have now been revealed, with one award-winning Liverpool chippy in the running.

Portland's Fish and Chips, Sefton Street, Liverpool L8 | Portland's Fish and Chips

Portlands Fish and Chips, located on Sefton Street, is a popular eatery just outside of the city centre known for its delicious chippy tea options.

Last year, it earned a Blue Ribbon for culinary excellence at the Good Food Awards and offers customers the chance to enjoy crispy cod while strolling to the waterfront.

The venue has an impressive Google rating of 4.5 out of five stars, with one reviewer writing: “In my humble opinion, this is the best chippy in Liverpool.” Another added: “Really good food. Super happy about the gluten free option. It’s worth to visit if you’re even for one day in a city.”

The next round will see extensive assessments which will focus on a range of criteria including product quality, hygiene, environmental and operational sustainability, customer service, and industry knowledge.

The 40 shortlisted venues will then be halved for the semi-finals, with the top 10 finalists being named later in the year. The awards ceremony will take place in February in London to announce the new champion.