Merseyside is set for beautiful blue skies and hot weather as we head into the weekend and it looks like the sunshine is here to stay, with weather experts forecasting temperatures up to 23°C degrees next week.

The lovely weather has many of us craving a cold sweet treat, and luckily, Liverpool and its surrounding areas are filled with incredible ice cream parlours and dessert shops, serving up gelato, ice cream and fro-yo.

To make choosing where to grab a sweet treat that little bit easier, we have scoured Google reviews to find the best ice cream parlours - according to customers.

In no particular order, here are 12 of the highest rated* ice cream parlours in Liverpool and its surrounding areas.

*Please note, we have only included eateries with at least 40 reviews.

1 . Caffe Cream, Wirral CH45 2PB Caffe Cream, New Brighton, is a popular ice cream and coffee spot in the heart of the seaside town. It has 4.4⭐ out of 5⭐ on Google, and over 1,000 reviews. 💬 One reviewer said: “Looking for a fantastic ice-cream and vegan too? Well head to this place, amazing flavours and huge portion sizes.” Photo: Caffe Cream

2 . Churn & Chill, Wirral CH47 2DS Churn & Chill, Grove Road, has 4.3⭐ out of 5⭐ on Google, from 43 reviews. The gelato and coffee shop in Hoylake serves a wide range of interesting flavours. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best quality gelato and the most wonderful friendly service!”

3 . Gelato UK, Liverpool L17 8UW Gelato UK, Lark Lane, has 4.4⭐ out of 5⭐ on Google, with over 180 reviews. The eatery serves up waffles, ice cream and milkshakes. 💬 One reviewer said: “Just visited here today for the first time and it was lovely. Staff were all so friendly and my ice cream was massive and reasonably priced.” Photo: Gelato Lark Lane

4 . The Reader Ice Cream Parlour, Liverpool L18 3JB The Reader Ice Cream Parlour, Calderstones Park, has 4.4⭐ out of 5⭐ on Google, and over 120 reviews. The lovely ice cream shop is in the heart of Calderstones Park and serves a variety of flavours. 💬 One reviewer said: “Delicious ice cream, lovely, different delicious flavours in a very nice location! A must stop when visiting the park.” Photo: The Reader Ice Cream Parlour

