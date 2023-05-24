The lovely weather has many of us craving a cold sweet treat, and luckily, Liverpool and its surrounding areas are filled with incredible ice cream parlours and dessert shops, serving up gelato, ice cream and fro-yo.
To make choosing where to grab a sweet treat that little bit easier, we have scoured Google reviews to find the best ice cream parlours - according to customers.
In no particular order, here are 12 of the highest rated* ice cream parlours in Liverpool and its surrounding areas.
*Please note, we have only included eateries with at least 40 reviews.
1. Caffe Cream, Wirral CH45 2PB
Caffe Cream, New Brighton, is a popular ice cream and coffee spot in the heart of the seaside town. It has 4.4⭐ out of 5⭐ on Google, and over 1,000 reviews. 💬 One reviewer said: “Looking for a fantastic ice-cream and vegan too? Well head to this place, amazing flavours and huge portion sizes.” Photo: Caffe Cream
2. Churn & Chill, Wirral CH47 2DS
Churn & Chill, Grove Road, has 4.3⭐ out of 5⭐ on Google, from 43 reviews. The gelato and coffee shop in Hoylake serves a wide range of interesting flavours. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best quality gelato and the most wonderful friendly service!”
3. Gelato UK, Liverpool L17 8UW
Gelato UK, Lark Lane, has 4.4⭐ out of 5⭐ on Google, with over 180 reviews. The eatery serves up waffles, ice cream and milkshakes. 💬 One reviewer said: “Just visited here today for the first time and it was lovely. Staff were all so friendly and my ice cream was massive and reasonably priced.” Photo: Gelato Lark Lane
4. The Reader Ice Cream Parlour, Liverpool L18 3JB
The Reader Ice Cream Parlour, Calderstones Park, has 4.4⭐ out of 5⭐ on Google, and over 120 reviews. The lovely ice cream shop is in the heart of Calderstones Park and serves a variety of flavours. 💬 One reviewer said: “Delicious ice cream, lovely, different delicious flavours in a very nice location! A must stop when visiting the park.” Photo: The Reader Ice Cream Parlour