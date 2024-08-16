Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I taste tested some of the best iced coffee on offer at Bold Street, Lark Lane and The Royal Albert Dock.

My quest to find the best iced coffee in Liverpool took me to Bold Street, Lark Lane and The Royal Albert Dock and I found some simply sensational offerings.

My trip included visits to Bold Street Coffee, Francie's Focaccia + Coffee and Press Bros Coffee and I discovered an unexpected combination that was simply heavenly. Watch the video to see my verdict and discover what the different coffee shops have to offer.