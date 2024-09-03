Liverpool is the birthplace of many fantastic inventions but, when it comes to food, Scouse has to be its most famous and most popular.

Usually made with chunks of lamb, the hearty stew features potatoes, carrots and onions and is usually served with crusty bread and pickled beetroot or cabbage. It is believed to have originated from the Port of Liverpool, and was traditionally made with whatever leftovers were available. Its name comes from 'lobscouse' which is a European sailors' stew.

You'll find Scouse at most Liverpool restaurants throughout the colder months but most people will argue that their mum or nan makes it best. Whether you believe the meat should be chunks of beef rather than lamb, you prefer the meat minced or you prefer it with no meat at all, it really is the city’s most iconic meal.

As we celebrate Liverpool’s culinary delights throughout our Food & Drink Month, we asked our readers which eateries serve up the best - and most authentic Scouse - perfect for trying our local dish for the first time as the weather begins to feel a little more cold.

1 . Doctor Duncan's, St John's Lane Doctor Duncan’s is a traditional pub, dating back to 1901. It houses an authentic Victorian pharmacy cabinet, and serves a range of excellent beers. Alongside your drink, you can grab a hearty bowl of Scouse. | Doctor Duncan's

2 . The Ship & Mitre, Dale Street The Ship & Mitre is a popular independent pub, known for great pints and traditional pub food. You can expect a hearty bowl of Scouse made with beef or Blind Scouse as your veggie option. | The Ship & Mitre

3 . Ma Egerton’s Stage Door, Pudsey Street Many people said Ma Egerton’s does the best Scouse in town. Classic Scouse is available daily and Ma’s Scouse Pud is available on Sundays - served in a Yorkshire pudding. | Ma Egerton’s