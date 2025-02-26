Marking the last day of indulgence before Lent begins, Shrove Tuesday - or Pancake Day - falls on March 4 this year and offers the perfect excuse to try out some of Liverpool's best pancake stacks.

Whether you prefer thick, bouncy American-style pancakes with oodles of syrup or a classic pancake with lemon and sugar, there are plenty of brilliant options to enjoy in Liverpool.

To help you decide where to spend this Pancake Day, we have put together a guide to the best offerings around the city - using Google reviews and local knowledge.

Each venue listed has a Google rating of at least 4.5 out of five stars and reviews mentioning pancakes. Take a look at the gallery below to discover 18 fantastic places serving the best pancakes in and around Liverpool city centre.

1 . Dale Street Kitchen & Bar, Dale Street Dale Street Kitchen & Bar by Shino was really crowned the proud server of Liverpool's best breakfast by Tripadvisor. The lovely bistro offers delicious pancakes and has a Google rating of 4.8 out of five stars, from 1,300 reviews. | Dale Street Kitchen & Bar.

2 . Pocket, Paradise Street Pocket is located in the former home of Mersey Made and offers a range of breakfast and lunch dishes, including pancakes. It has a Google rating of 4.8 stars from 61 reviews. | Pocket

3 . Moose Coffee, Dale Street Moose Coffee is known for its incredible pancakes and waffles, and is offering specials this Pancake Day. Expect millionaire pancake stacks and lemon cheesecake stacks. The Dale Street site has a Google rating of 4.6 stars from 3,800 reviews. | Mooee Coffee

4 . Bamboo, Bold Street Bamboo is a brunch and cocktail bar, specialising in soufflé pancakes. You can expect a whole host of toppings from Biscoff to pistachio. Bamboo has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 2,300 reviews. | Bamboo