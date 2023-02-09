The Albert Dock will be fit to burst when Eurovision kicks off, but are the hygiene ratings up to scratch?

Food hygiene ratings help us to make decisions about where to eat, so here at LiverpoolWorld, we have researched the ratings of all the restaurants and cafes on the Albert Dock.

The docks will be filled with customers for the Eurovision Grand Final in May, but which eateries have the best hygiene ratings?

Advertisement

Advertisement

All ratings are according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Possible rankings range from 0-5 and are as follows:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are very good.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

⭐⭐⭐– Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

⭐⭐– Some improvement is necessary.

⭐– Major improvement is necessary.

0 - Urgent improvement is required.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Please note, some venues are missing due to awaiting an assessment.

Costa Coffee ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍18 - 19 The Colonnades, Gower Street L3 4AA | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 30 January 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

Docklands Fish and Chips ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Advertisement

Advertisement

📍12 The Colonnades, Gower Street L3 4AA | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 08 March 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Floating Grace ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍Salthouse Dock, Gower Street L3 4AE | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 27 March 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gallery Cafe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍11 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 11 July 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Gusto ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍1 - 8 Edward Pavilion, Salthouse Quay L3 4AF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 13 March 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lerpwl ⭐⭐⭐

📍2 - 3 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 24 March 2022 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Lunyalita ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍5 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 6 November 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madre ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍6 Atlantic Pavilion, Salthouse Quay L3 4AE | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 19 October 2021 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Maray ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍4 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 4 December 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miller and Carter Steakhouse ⭐⭐⭐

📍Atlantic Pavilion, Salthouse Quay L3 4AE | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 19 August 2022 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Pan American Club ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍22 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 19 August 2022 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peaberry Coffee House and Kitchen ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍1 - 2a The Colonnades, Gower Street L3 4AA | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 16 January 2020 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Revolution ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍Atlantic Pavilion, Salthouse Quay L3 4AE | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 19 August 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revolucion de Cuba ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍17 Edward Pavilion, Salthouse Quay L3 4AF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 26 April 2017 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Rosa’s Thai Cafe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍7 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 17 December 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruben’s Coffee ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍20 - 21 The Colonnades, Gower Street L3 4AA | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 16 March 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

The Fab 4 Cafe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Advertisement

Advertisement

📍Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 08 May 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

The Long Shot ⭐⭐⭐

📍2 - 3 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 13 July 2022 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

The One O’Clock Gun ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Advertisement

Advertisement

📍2 - 3 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 06 September 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

The Pumphouse ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍Hartley Quay, L3 4AN | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 15 December 2020 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

The Smugglers Cove ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Advertisement

Advertisement

📍8 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 27 March 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

Scouse served at Smugglers Cove, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

What’s Cooking ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐