Food hygiene ratings help us to make decisions about where to eat, so here at LiverpoolWorld, we have researched the ratings of all the restaurants and cafes on the Albert Dock.
The docks will be filled with customers for the Eurovision Grand Final in May, but which eateries have the best hygiene ratings?
All ratings are according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
Possible rankings range from 0-5 and are as follows:
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are very good.
⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are good.
⭐⭐⭐– Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
⭐⭐– Some improvement is necessary.
⭐– Major improvement is necessary.
0 - Urgent improvement is required.
Please note, some venues are missing due to awaiting an assessment.
Costa Coffee ⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍18 - 19 The Colonnades, Gower Street L3 4AA | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 30 January 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD
Docklands Fish and Chips ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍12 The Colonnades, Gower Street L3 4AA | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 08 March 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Floating Grace ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍Salthouse Dock, Gower Street L3 4AE | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 27 March 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Gallery Cafe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍11 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 11 July 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Gusto ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍1 - 8 Edward Pavilion, Salthouse Quay L3 4AF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 13 March 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Lerpwl ⭐⭐⭐
📍2 - 3 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 24 March 2022 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY
Lunyalita ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍5 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 6 November 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD
Madre ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍6 Atlantic Pavilion, Salthouse Quay L3 4AE | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 19 October 2021 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Maray ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍4 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 4 December 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD
Miller and Carter Steakhouse ⭐⭐⭐
📍Atlantic Pavilion, Salthouse Quay L3 4AE | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 19 August 2022 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY
Pan American Club ⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍22 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 19 August 2022 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Peaberry Coffee House and Kitchen ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍1 - 2a The Colonnades, Gower Street L3 4AA | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 16 January 2020 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Revolution ⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍Atlantic Pavilion, Salthouse Quay L3 4AE | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 19 August 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD
Revolucion de Cuba ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍17 Edward Pavilion, Salthouse Quay L3 4AF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 26 April 2017 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Rosa’s Thai Cafe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍7 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 17 December 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
Ruben’s Coffee ⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍20 - 21 The Colonnades, Gower Street L3 4AA | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 16 March 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD
The Fab 4 Cafe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 08 May 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
The Long Shot ⭐⭐⭐
📍2 - 3 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 13 July 2022 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY
The One O’Clock Gun ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍2 - 3 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 06 September 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD
The Pumphouse ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍Hartley Quay, L3 4AN | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 15 December 2020 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD
The Smugglers Cove ⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍8 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 27 March 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD
What’s Cooking ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📍24 Britannia Pavilion, Gower Street L3 4AD | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 11 July 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD