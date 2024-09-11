17 of the best places for a great pint in Liverpool according to readers

Liverpool is home to a number of much-loved pubs which are known for serving excellent beer and ales.

With so many to choose from, and as we are nearly two weeks into LiverpoolWorld and National World’s Food & Drink Month, we asked our readers to share their top recommendations for places to visit if you’re after a decent pint. Suggestions range from historic city centre watering holes and old-school locals to recently opened pubs which all offer lager, cask ales, stouts or locally-brewed beers.

From one of John Lennon’s old haunts to newer additions, beer-lovers can expect a whole host of great pubs offering equally great pints of the good stuff. Take a look at the reader suggestions below and let us know your favourite places for a pint in Liverpool.

1 . Ye Cracke, Rice Street, City Centre Known for being one of John Lennon's old haunts, Ye Cracke is a characterful pub located on Rice Street. Dating back to the 19th century, many of the venue's traditional features have been retained and beer-lovers can expect a host of guest ales. | Wikimedia Commons

2 . The Vines, Lime Street, City Centre Also known as the Big House, the Vines was recently renovated by the 1936 Pub Co and is considered to be a 'shining star' of Edwardian architecture. Expect cask ales, a nice atmosphere and a traditional pub feel. | Leigh Elliott Photography

3 . The Monro, Duke Street, City Centre Recently taken over by the 1936 Pub Co, The Monro is a Dublin-style pub offering fifteen cask ales, Guinness and stout. Unlike the old Monro, a food menu isn't available but you can grab a sausage roll with your pint. | The Monro