The top 10 seafood restaurants in Liverpool for Oyster Day 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Aug 2025, 13:45 BST

Celebrate National Oyster Day by exploring the best seafood restaurants in Liverpool.

Today (August 5) is National Oyster Day, celebrating the delectable shellfish dish.

With this in mind, we have scoured Tripadvisor to find the top ten best-rated Liverpool seafood restaurants. Each venue is listed as serving seafood and has a top customer rating. The venues are listed according to Tripadvisor’s rankings.

Take a look at the gallery below to discover a new favourite seafood joint this National Oyster Day.

Portland Fish & Chips has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.8 out of five stars, from over 100 reviews.

1. Portland's Fish and Chips, Liverpool

Portland Fish & Chips has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.8 out of five stars, from over 100 reviews. | Portland's Fish and Chips

Cargo has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 out of five stars, from over 700 reviews.

2. Cargo Seafood Restaurant, Liverpool

Cargo has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 out of five stars, from over 700 reviews. | Cargo Restaurant and Deli

Yanni’s has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.6 out of five stars, from over 300 reviews.

3. Yanni’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Liverpool

Yanni’s has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.6 out of five stars, from over 300 reviews. | Google

Manhattan Bar and Grill has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5 out of five stars, from over 1,500 reviews.

4. Manhattan Bar and Grill, Liverpool

Manhattan Bar and Grill has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5 out of five stars, from over 1,500 reviews. | Manhattan Bar and Grill

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolTripAdvisorMind
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice