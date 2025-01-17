15 best places to get an incredible Sunday roast dinner in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Jan 2025, 13:30 BST

Explore the top 15 places in Liverpool for an incredible Sunday roast, from Michelin-recommended to vegan options. Find crispy roast potatoes, freshly-cooked meat, and more.

Having a roast dinner on a Sunday is a British tradition that many of us look forward to all week and enjoy all year round, no matter the weather.

With crispy roast potatoes, freshly-cooked meat or veggie alternatives, stuffing, vegetables and lashings of gravy, there aren’t many meals that can top a delicious Sunday roast - especially if someone else is cooking it for you.

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have asked for your recommendations, scoured online reviews, analysed ratings and conducted our own taste-tests to come up with a list of where to get the best roast dinners in Liverpool.

Ranging from Michelin Guide recommended restaurants to affordable pub grub and exciting vegan options, there is truly something for everyone looking for an unreal roast. Take a look at our top 15 below, listed in no particular order.

The Seaforth restaurant at Liverpool’s beautiful Municipal Hotel offers a ‘five-star’ Sunday roast. Diners can choose from a selection of roasts, including Cumbrian sirloin of beef, pan-seared fillet of sea bass, herb-roasted breast of chicken, and a vegan roast of the week. Classic trimmings include crispy roast potatoes, fine beans, roasted carrots, red cabbage, Yorkshire pudding, and a rich beef or vegetable jus.

The Seaforth restaurant at Liverpool’s beautiful Municipal Hotel offers a ‘five-star’ Sunday roast. Diners can choose from a selection of roasts, including Cumbrian sirloin of beef, pan-seared fillet of sea bass, herb-roasted breast of chicken, and a vegan roast of the week. Classic trimmings include crispy roast potatoes, fine beans, roasted carrots, red cabbage, Yorkshire pudding, and a rich beef or vegetable jus. | Emma Dukes

2. Albert's Schloss, Bold Street

If you want large portions in a lively atmosphere then Albert Schloss is the place to go. You can get a traditional roast or with a German twist. | Dominic Raynor

3. The Old Stables at Allerton Manor Golf Club, Allerton, Liverpool

The Old Stables is a restaurant at Allerton Manor Golf Club. Its roast is classed as one of the best carveries in Liverpool by Google. Meats include brown sugar glazed ham, beef and chicken breast, and there is a mushroom pie for veggies and vegans. All roasts are served with roast potatoes, maple and miso roasted carrots, broccoli, leeks, root vegetable mash, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. | The Old Stables

4. The Blackburne Arms, Catharine Street/Allerton Road, Liverpool

The Blackburne Arms has two sites in Liverpool and is known for its incredible Sunday roast. There's a whole host of options, including a delicious vegan roast. | Emma Dukes

