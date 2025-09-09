If you’re looking for a new restaurant in Liverpool to try - we’ve got you covered.

Each month, OpenTable reviews more than 400,000 new diner ratings to crown the latest Diners’ Choice award winners, helping food lovers discover the hottest restaurants right now.

The awards are divided into categories to make it easier for diners to explore new favourites and include a top ten ‘most-booked’ list for various regions across the UK – including Liverpool.

The list highlights a diverse mix of dining spots, from classic steakhouses and French bistros to Italian favourites and relaxed fine dining options.

Here are Liverpool’s top ten most popular restaurants for August 2025.

1 . The Ivy, Liverpool The Ivy, Castle Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

2 . Hawksmoor, Liverpool Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street, Liverpool. | Third Party Photo: Third Party

3 . Gaucho, Liverpool Gaucho, Water Street, Liverpool. | Third Party

4 . 360 Sky Bar, Liverpool 360 Sky Bar, Old Hall Street, Liverpool. | PR