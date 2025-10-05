Liverpool Cocktail Week 2025: 'Bigger than ever' food & drink event coming to Liverpool - full list of venues
Liverpool Cocktail Week returns to the city next week, and it’s set to be “bigger than ever”.
Running from October 10 to 19, Liverpool’s bars and restaurants are once again coming together for ten days of cocktails, dining deals and exclusive offers.
Whether you’re heading into town for a night out or going for an after-work drink by the docks, Liverpool Cocktail Week offers signature cocktails from £5 in dozens of the city’s most-loved venues.
It’s not just cocktails on offer — Liverpool Cocktail Week is serving up a host of delicious food deals across the city’s top bars and restaurants.
Event organisers say they are thrilled to be bringing the festival back for its second year. “We can’t wait to shake up Liverpool for the second Cocktail Week — more venues, more offers, and more reasons to get out and explore the city,” they said.
Wristbands are available at two price points:
- Advance tickets: £12.95 (+£1.95 booking fee)
- Final release: £14.95 (+£1.95 booking fee)
One wristband gets you access to all participating venues and offers throughout the 10-day event.
Full list of participating venues
- Abbey Road Bar & Kitchen
- Almost Famous
- The Alchemist
- Be at One Liverpool Victoria
- Bistro Pierre
- The Bierkeller
- Black Cat Club
- Bread Street Kitchen
- The Botanist Albert Dock
- The Botanist Liverpool ONE
- Castle St Townhouse
- Chamber 36
- Cosy Club
- Delhi House
- Dysco
- El Gato Negro
- Flight Club
- Funny Boyz
- Gaucho
- Gusto Italian
- Hard Days Night Hotel
- Harrington's
- Hawksmoor
- Lunyallita
- Ma Boyle’s
- Madre
- Malmaison
- Mamasan
- The Municipal Hotel & Spa Mgallery
- Neighbourhood
- Newington Temple
- Nova Scotia
- Pins
- Pizza Punks
- Revolucion de Cuba
- Revolution Albert Dock
- Rosa's Thai
- Roxy Ball Room (Cavern Qt)
- Roxy Ball Room (Hanover St)
- Roxy Lanes
- Tempest on Tithebarn
- The Benidorm Bar
- The Long Shot
- The One O'clock Gun
- The Navy Bar 2.1
- Tonight Josephine
- Vox Karaoke
- Voyagers