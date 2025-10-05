Liverpool Cocktail Week is back in the city from October 10 to 19 with expanded offerings.

Liverpool Cocktail Week returns to the city next week, and it’s set to be “bigger than ever”.

Running from October 10 to 19, Liverpool’s bars and restaurants are once again coming together for ten days of cocktails, dining deals and exclusive offers.

Whether you’re heading into town for a night out or going for an after-work drink by the docks, Liverpool Cocktail Week offers signature cocktails from £5 in dozens of the city’s most-loved venues.

It’s not just cocktails on offer — Liverpool Cocktail Week is serving up a host of delicious food deals across the city’s top bars and restaurants.

Event organisers say they are thrilled to be bringing the festival back for its second year. “We can’t wait to shake up Liverpool for the second Cocktail Week — more venues, more offers, and more reasons to get out and explore the city,” they said.

Wristbands are available at two price points:

Advance tickets: £12.95 (+£1.95 booking fee)

Final release: £14.95 (+£1.95 booking fee)

One wristband gets you access to all participating venues and offers throughout the 10-day event.

Full list of participating venues

Abbey Road Bar & Kitchen

Almost Famous

The Alchemist

Be at One Liverpool Victoria

Bistro Pierre

The Bierkeller

Black Cat Club

Bread Street Kitchen

The Botanist Albert Dock

The Botanist Liverpool ONE

Castle St Townhouse

Chamber 36

Cosy Club

Delhi House

Dysco

El Gato Negro

Flight Club

Funny Boyz

Gaucho

Gusto Italian

Hard Days Night Hotel

Harrington's

Hawksmoor

Lunyallita

Ma Boyle’s

Madre

Malmaison

Mamasan

The Municipal Hotel & Spa Mgallery

Neighbourhood

Newington Temple

Nova Scotia

Pins

Pizza Punks

Revolucion de Cuba

Revolution Albert Dock

Rosa's Thai

Roxy Ball Room (Cavern Qt)

Roxy Ball Room (Hanover St)

Roxy Lanes

Tempest on Tithebarn

The Benidorm Bar

The Long Shot

The One O'clock Gun

The Navy Bar 2.1

Tonight Josephine

Vox Karaoke

Voyagers