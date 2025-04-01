Black Cat Club Liverpool to open at Exchange Flags this spring
Black Cat Club, from Mills Hill Developments - the team behind the award winning tapas bar El Gato Negro - will open its doors at Exchange Flags in May.
The Liverpool opening follows the success of Black Cat Club in Manchester and Leeds, both launched in 2024.
Designed for those who enjoy great food, drinks, and interactive entertainment, the new bar will offer something for everyone, from daytime get-togethers to late-night socials. Guests can challenge friends to shuffleboard, watch live sports, test their aim at interactive darts or enjoy drinks in the spacious outdoor courtyard.
Taking over the former El Gato Negro site, the venue marks a new chapter for Exchange Flags and another milestone for Mills Hill Developments, which recently relocated El Gato Negro to Castle Street.
Black Cat Club Liverpool will open on May 9, with details on launch events to be announced soon.
