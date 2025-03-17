One of the UK’s fastest growing coffee brands has announced its brand new Spring menu featuring items such as açai, velvety hot chocolate, and Robusta coffee bean range.

Promising ‘a Spring menu that’s bolder, richer, and more indulgent than ever’, Black Sheep Coffee has rolled out its brand new Spring menu, upgrading smoothie bowls to açai, levelling up hot chocolate, and making sure every sip and spoonful ‘hits differently’.

“Think thick, velvety, single-origin hot chocolate with zero nasties,” read a company statement. “Imagine açai bowls loaded with crunchy, nutty, fresh-tasting toppings and packed with all the good stuff. Whether you’re fueling up, cooling down, or just here for the treats, Black Sheep Coffee has got it covered.

What’s new?

On the food front, it’s out with the old, in with the bold, with Black Sheep Coffee ditching the smoothie bowls in favour of the new Açai Bowl made with premium Sambazon açai and topped with crunchy granola, peanut butter, and fresh banana. “The perfect balance of texture and taste, this bowl is a fresh, feel-good way to start the day,” they say.

Packed with antioxidants, healthy fats, and fibre, the açai is a ‘powerhouse for energy and recovery’ featuring Sambazon açai sourced from the Brazilian Amazon, which is organic, fair trade, and sustainably harvested, supporting both the environment and local communities.

For chocolate lovers, the rich and velvety Signature Hot Chocolate is made with just three super-clean ingredients; a single-origin blend that keeps things simple, it is free of artificial additives, resulting in ‘pure indulgence in every sip.’

‘Rewriting the rules of coffee culture’

From introducing the UK’s first speciality-grade 100% Robusta coffee to launching its Lion’s Mane Latte last year, Black Sheep Coffee say they have always been at the forefront of innovation.

Off the back of this, their Functional Latte range is all about bringing ‘health-conscious coffee to the mainstream’, whilst also offering ethically-sourced beans, sustainability, and unrivalled quality.

What is Black Sheep Coffee?

Black Sheep Coffee was founded in 2013 by Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet decided to quit their jobs on the same day and ‘rid the world of boring average-tasting coffee’. Sourcing the first speciality-grade 100% Robusta coffee, they went against the market trends and, in their words, became the ‘Black Sheep’ of the coffee world.

The past year has seen incredible growth for the company, which now operates over 90 outlets in the UK alone, more than 40 of which have opened in the past year.