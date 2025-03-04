A popular Wirral restaurant and bar will reopen this month after a six-month closure.

Steven Burgess and Josh Moore opened BoBo West Kirby in August 2023, promising the ‘taste of Iberia on the Wirral’. The brand’s Liverpool Castle Street branch has remained highly-rated since opening in 2020 but, after just over a year in business, the West Kirby venue closed its doors.

The restaurant, located on the corner of Banks Road and Salisbury Avenue, closed in September with a notice outside reading: “Everyone deserves a summer holiday and well-earned rest in the sunshine! We will be back recharged and ready to rock West Kirby soon."

The Iberian bar and restaurant, previously described as 'Portugal on the Dee', has now announced it will reopen in the seaside town this month - under new management - with a whole new menu.

In a statement on Instagram, a spokesperson for BoBo said: “THE NEWS YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR... BoBo West Kirby will be ready to welcome you from Thursday 13th March. We can't wait to see you all again!” They added that bookings will be open this week.