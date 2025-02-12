Boojum is giving away 50,000 free burritos.

My all time favourite burrito bar, Boojum, arrived in Liverpool in December, and I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t paid it a fair few visits since.

I can confidently say the Irish Mexican brand serves up the best burritos I have ever had and, as much as I am extremely passionate about supporting independents, it is the chain that I insist everyone tries. If you haven’t managed to visit the Bold Street venue yet, now is the time as Boojum is giving away 50,000 free burritos worth £10.

The brand says it’ll serve up “the best burrito you’ve never had” and has issued a warning for the giveaway. It states: “Once you’ve enjoyed your first Boojum burrito, there is an extremely high chance you will become a bonafide Boojum Addict – you have been warned!”

To claim your free burrito, head to boojummex.com/tryboojum, follow a few simple steps (including choosing when you want to enjoy your meal) and a £10 voucher will be instantly emailed to you. The voucher can be redeemed against any main meal at your local Boojum (Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Birmingham) as long as you use it within your chosen week.

There are 50,000 vouchers available - well, 49,999 as I have just claimed mine - and when they’re gone, they’re gone.