Boojum Liverpool is giving away 50,000 free burritos worth £10 each - I just claimed mine, here's how

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Feb 2025, 14:37 BST
Boojum is giving away 50,000 free burritos.

My all time favourite burrito bar, Boojum, arrived in Liverpool in December, and I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t paid it a fair few visits since.

I can confidently say the Irish Mexican brand serves up the best burritos I have ever had and, as much as I am extremely passionate about supporting independents, it is the chain that I insist everyone tries. If you haven’t managed to visit the Bold Street venue yet, now is the time as Boojum is giving away 50,000 free burritos worth £10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The brand says it’ll serve up “the best burrito you’ve never had” and has issued a warning for the giveaway. It states: “Once you’ve enjoyed your first Boojum burrito, there is an extremely high chance you will become a bonafide Boojum Addict – you have been warned!”

Boojum Liverpool and our reporter, Emma Dukes.placeholder image
Boojum Liverpool and our reporter, Emma Dukes. | Emma Dukes

To claim your free burrito, head to boojummex.com/tryboojum, follow a few simple steps (including choosing when you want to enjoy your meal) and a £10 voucher will be instantly emailed to you. The voucher can be redeemed against any main meal at your local Boojum (Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Birmingham) as long as you use it within your chosen week.

There are 50,000 vouchers available - well, 49,999 as I have just claimed mine - and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Related topics:Liverpoolfirst personFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice