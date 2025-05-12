Bootle’s oldest pub has opened its brand new beer garden, featuring an impressive painting by local celebrated artist Paul Curtis.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since reopening in September last year, the Jawbone Tavern has been a big hit with locals after being taken over by new owners who updated the local, while still keeping with its rich history.

Located on Litherland Road - in what was the original Bootle Village - the venue survived World War I & II and was once owned by former Liverpool FC midfielder, Jock McNab. Working in the pub for more than 20 years after hanging up his boots, McNab drew in famous crowds as both Reds and Blues came to see him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new beer garden launched over the weekend, with customers able to enjoy the sunshine and admire Paul Curtis’s nod to the pub’s history.

Jawbone Tavern, Bootle. | Submitted

The Jawbone Tavern mural. | The Jawbone Tavern

Speaking about the venue, Nicola Halton from The Jawbone Tavern said: “When we took over the site we had plans to create a new outdoor space. After a lot of hard work and the assistance of the fantastic artist, Paul Curtis, stage one and stage two of the beer garden build are now fully completed.

“With a capacity for 80 customers the beer garden is a great sun trap at the rear of the pub and we think it looks fantastic.”

General manager Dave Mcnally, added “We would like to thank Paul Curtis for his great work and think this has added to this local institution which is the Jawbone Tavern. Paul came up with the idea of the whaling image, as the pub’s name came from the links to the whaling vessels that sailed from Bootle Docks.

“Whilst whaling is now illegal in the UK, and rightly so, we felt that this would be a way of sharing the pub’s history whilst also brightening up our new beer garden area.”