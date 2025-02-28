Liverpool master chef, Kemal Coskuncay, has been crowned Chef Of the Year at the prestigious British Kebab Awards for the second time in three years.

Based at Casa Rima in Halewood, Kemal moved to Liverpool in February 2020 after working at multi award winning restaurants in London, such as Marrakesh in Leicester Square and being named the capital’s ‘Best Foreign Chef’.

One of the most prestigious culinary awards in the UK, the sparkling 2025 awards ceremony took place on Wednesday night (February 26), after the businesses that received the most public votes - combined with endorsements from MPs, councillors, and other factors - were put through to the final last month.

The 13th annual celebration saw a number of Merseyside restaurants and takeaways nominated, with Kemal and the team at Casa Rima triumphant in the fiercely contested Chef Of The Year category for the second time.

Speaking about the award, he said: “It is a great honour to win this prestigious award for a second time. Some of the best restaurants and chefs in the country compete for this award, so to win it a second time in three years is unbelievable!

“It is very important to mention, however, that it is not just about me. There is a reason that the award says Casa Rima on it next to my name. It’s thanks to our incredible team that I have won this award — top chef Ali Kavlak, General Manager Ibrahim Coskuncay and the whole team.

“Ever since moving to Liverpool I have fallen in love with the place and this award is dedicated to the team at Casa Rima, our customers and all Scousers!”

In Liverpool city centre, Elif Turkish BBQ Restaurant on Bold Street was crowned Best Value Restaurant. The much-loved eatery is often seen with queues outside and offers a lunchtime deal of two courses for £14.95.