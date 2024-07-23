Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first 250 chicken burgers ordered at the new venue will be given away for free.

Fast food chain Burger & Sauce is set to open its first restaurant in Liverpool and will mark the ‘Grand Launch’ at the end of this month by giving away hundreds of free burgers.

The store will open on Ranelagh Street, near the entrance to Liverpool Central station, on July 29. From 2pm on launch day, the first 250 chicken burgers ordered will be absolutely free and there will be exclusive discount vouchers available on the day for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burger & Sauce, as the name suggests, focuses on a range of beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers, paired with their three signature sauces: classic homemade, signature spicy or Smokin Hot BBQ.

Burger & Sauce will open in Unit 4, Liverpool Central station, Ranelagh Street in July. Image: Burger & Sauce | Burger & Sauce

The Liverpool venue will be the fast food chain’s 15th store in the UK, with the popular brand planning to reach 20 stores by the end of this year. Mainly focused in the Midlands, they are further branching out into the North West with another venue planned for Manchester.