Burger & Sauce confirms new Liverpool restaurant opening date - with free burger giveaway
Fast food chain Burger & Sauce is set to open its first restaurant in Liverpool and will mark the ‘Grand Launch’ at the end of this month by giving away hundreds of free burgers.
The store will open on Ranelagh Street, near the entrance to Liverpool Central station, on July 29. From 2pm on launch day, the first 250 chicken burgers ordered will be absolutely free and there will be exclusive discount vouchers available on the day for customers.
Burger & Sauce, as the name suggests, focuses on a range of beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers, paired with their three signature sauces: classic homemade, signature spicy or Smokin Hot BBQ.
The Liverpool venue will be the fast food chain’s 15th store in the UK, with the popular brand planning to reach 20 stores by the end of this year. Mainly focused in the Midlands, they are further branching out into the North West with another venue planned for Manchester.
A spokesperson for Burger & Sauce said: “We can’t wait to launch our first store in Liverpool as we continue to grow Burger & Sauce. We hope to see a big turnout for the Grand Launch as the local community can experience what makes Burger & Sauce special.”
