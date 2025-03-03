New Liverpool city centre restaurant Chico Brazil promising unlimited meat to open this spring
Located at the bottom Seel Street - just up from Tesco Hanover Street - Chico Brazil will offer rodizio-style dining, with guests able to enjoy various cuts of ‘unlimited’ grilled meats and seafood - sliced directly on to their plates.
As well as steak, gammon, chicken and many other meat options, the restaurant has a vegetarian menu, which features pesto pasta and halloumi as well as three vegan options. There will also be a cold salad bar.
While an opening date has not yet been revealed, Chico Brazil is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2025. According to the restaurant’s TikTok page, the opening will be announced “soon”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.