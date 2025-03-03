A brand-new rodizio bar and grill is set to open its doors in Liverpool city centre this spring.

Located at the bottom Seel Street - just up from Tesco Hanover Street - Chico Brazil will offer rodizio-style dining, with guests able to enjoy various cuts of ‘unlimited’ grilled meats and seafood - sliced directly on to their plates.

Chico Brazil, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes for LiverpoolWorld

As well as steak, gammon, chicken and many other meat options, the restaurant has a vegetarian menu, which features pesto pasta and halloumi as well as three vegan options. There will also be a cold salad bar.

While an opening date has not yet been revealed, Chico Brazil is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2025. According to the restaurant’s TikTok page, the opening will be announced “soon”