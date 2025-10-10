The venue has undergone a £350k revamp.

A brand-new Brazilian restaurant is preparing to open, promising to “bring an even bigger buzz to Bold Street”.

Coco Brazil Rodizio Bar & Grill is set to open on the popular foodie street next week, in the former site of the Elis Brigham store. Dubbed a “high-end” restaurant, more than £350,000 has been spent refurbishing the building over the last six months.

Mo Niazi, general manager of the new venue, said: “We are so excited to finally be ready to open after a long refurbishment period.

“The concept and design has taken months to come together and the fantastic interior we’ve created will be the perfect go-to for all those selfies and social media posts.”

A bold modern interior will feature dramatic statement pieces like greenery walls - one featuring a dynamic facial sculpture - and a huge glass chandelier, along with a “jaw-dropping” staircase.

On the ground floor will be a Rodízio service, where premium cuts of meat keep coming to the table, and on the upper floor, an à la carte restaurant with seafood, lighter dishes and vegetarian options.

Mo Niaz added: “We have created over 20 new full and part-time jobs with this new venture and all our staff are looking forward to welcoming diners into Coco Brazil. Latin American music will fill the restaurant, and there are plans to hold live music events and stage salsa evenings to enhance the Brazilian vibe.”

He added: “Coco Brazil is not just another Rodízio — it’s an elevated version of the traditional concept, and it’s a destination. It’s modern, vibrant, and authentic, and it’s designed to give Liverpool a taste of Brazil in a new luxury way.”

The restaurant officially opens at 12.00pm on October 13. It will operate from 12pm to 12am daily.