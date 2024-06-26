Biggest Costa Coffee in Liverpool city centre reopens with fresh new look

Costa Coffee Liverpool Lord Street. | Costa Coffee

The Lord Street venue is the coffee chain’s largest store in the city centre.

Costa Coffee has unveiled its modernised city centre store, which closed for a two-week refurbishment.

The Lord Street venue is the coffee chain’s largest store in the city centre - spread over two floors - serving many customers shopping in Liverpool ONE. The coffee shop closed to the public on June 10 but Costa promised it would be ‘coming back better than ever before’ after a ‘transformative renovation’.

The uplifted store has now reopened to customers and its new look can be revealed, with a range of ‘brand-new and exciting’ features. Those hoping to work from the coffee shop can do so with more ease than previously, with new charging points added and dedicated ‘work-zone desks’.

The modernised store also features touch screen ordering and a dedicated collection point for customers on the go, as well as a refreshed counter for those who wish to continue to have baristas take their order. New food items are available too with a range of bakery products, freshly baked in store each day.