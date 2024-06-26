Biggest Costa Coffee in Liverpool city centre reopens with fresh new look
Costa Coffee has unveiled its modernised city centre store, which closed for a two-week refurbishment.
The Lord Street venue is the coffee chain’s largest store in the city centre - spread over two floors - serving many customers shopping in Liverpool ONE. The coffee shop closed to the public on June 10 but Costa promised it would be ‘coming back better than ever before’ after a ‘transformative renovation’.
The uplifted store has now reopened to customers and its new look can be revealed, with a range of ‘brand-new and exciting’ features. Those hoping to work from the coffee shop can do so with more ease than previously, with new charging points added and dedicated ‘work-zone desks’.
The modernised store also features touch screen ordering and a dedicated collection point for customers on the go, as well as a refreshed counter for those who wish to continue to have baristas take their order. New food items are available too with a range of bakery products, freshly baked in store each day.
The Lord Street Costa Coffee store is open from 6.00am to 8.00pm Monday to Saturday, and 7.00am to 7.00pm on Sunday.
