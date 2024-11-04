A New York-inspired sandwich shop serving the ‘best’ subs ever is launching a new site in Liverpool city centre.

Created by friends Ethan Woodroofe and Adam Taylor, Derek’s first launched in Crosby in 2021, bringing a taste of the US to Merseyside. Promising the ‘best’ subs this side of the Atlantic, the sandwich bar quickly became a hit, prompting the launch of a second site on South Liverpool’s popular Allerton Road.

Often seen with large queues out the door, Derek’s serves generously filled sandwiches such as The Grinder, Reubenstein Sandwich, and Chicken Parm, as well as soft drinks, hot drinks - including a brilliant Pumpkin Spice latte - and sides.

Our reporter Emily Bonner recently gave Derek’s a 10/10 on her quest to track down the best sandwiches in Liverpool, describing them as 'simply sensational'.

Now, the deli has confirmed it is coming to Liverpool city centre, with ‘Derek’s Volume Three’ set to open in Chinatown in just a week’s time. Joining an array of independent businesses on Berry Street, the new shop will open on Monday, November 11.

