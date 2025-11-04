Nando's newest Liverpool restaurant at Edge Lane prepares for opening
Nando’s is set open its newest restaurant tomorrow (November 5) at Liverpool’s Edge Lane retail park.
The chicken restaurant at Liverpool Shopping Park features 99 seats inside and 20 outside, and will also offer delivery and Click and Collect.
The highly-awaited new opening has created 55 jobs for people in the area, and the restaurant has also partnered with Employability Solutions Ltd - an independent school that offers alternative secondary education to support and nurture young people’s personal, academic and employability skills.
Officially launching at 11.00am tomorrow, the new opening follows Liverpool Shopping Park’s multi-million-pound expansion, which has seen the arrival of a new Five Guys, Wingstop, Wagamama and Tesla Showroom.
Restaurant manager, Daniel Burton said: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors to our brand-new Liverpool Edge Lane restaurant! We can’t wait to welcome customers to enjoy our famous PERi-PERi and good vibes at our newest location in Liverpool.”
Nando’s Liverpool Edge Lane will be open from 11.00am to 10.00pm seven days a week.