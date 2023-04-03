With the Easter holidays upon us and the nights lengthening there’s nothing better than a family lunch out at your local pub.

Stuck for ideas of what to do during the Easter holidays or how to keep the kids entertained whilst having an hour or two to relax?

How about a pub with a play park, where parents can enjoy a drink and a chat in the spring sun while the children can play in a safe environment.

Here are eight of our favourite pubs, with either indoor or outdoor play areas - or both!

1 . The Running Horses, Maghull (Sefton) Not only does The Running Horses have an outdoor play area, but kids also eat free during the Easter holidays (Monday-Friday)! Photo: The Running Horses

2 . Vikings Landing, Fazakerley (Liverpool) Vikings Landing serves up traditional comfort meals and has an outdoor play area for the kiddos. Photo: Vikings Landing

3 . Glegg Arms Beefeater, Heswall (Wirral) The Glegg Arms has a great kids food menu, outdoor dining and outdoor play area, perfect for keeping the kids entertained after a delicious meal! Photo: Beefeater Glegg Arms

4 . The Mons Stonehouse, Bootle (Sefton) The Mons Stonehouse has an outdoor dining area, and a secure outdoor play area for the little ones to explore whilst waiting for their meals. Photo: Google