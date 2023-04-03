Register
Eight family-friendly pubs with play parks in and around Liverpool to visit over the Easter holidays

With the Easter holidays upon us and the nights lengthening there’s nothing better than a family lunch out at your local pub.

By Emma Dukes
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:51 BST

Stuck for ideas of what to do during the Easter holidays or how to keep the kids entertained whilst having an hour or two to relax?

How about a pub with a play park, where parents can enjoy a drink and a chat in the spring sun while the children can play in a safe environment.

Here are eight of our favourite pubs, with either indoor or outdoor play areas - or both!

Not only does The Running Horses have an outdoor play area, but kids also eat free during the Easter holidays (Monday-Friday)!

1. The Running Horses, Maghull (Sefton)

Vikings Landing serves up traditional comfort meals and has an outdoor play area for the kiddos.

2. Vikings Landing, Fazakerley (Liverpool)

The Glegg Arms has a great kids food menu, outdoor dining and outdoor play area, perfect for keeping the kids entertained after a delicious meal!

3. Glegg Arms Beefeater, Heswall (Wirral)

The Mons Stonehouse has an outdoor dining area, and a secure outdoor play area for the little ones to explore whilst waiting for their meals.

4. The Mons Stonehouse, Bootle (Sefton)

