Elif tease opening date for new Castle Street restaurant
Elif’s new highly-anticipated city centre restaurant is set to open very soon.
Transforming the Grade-II* listed Parrs Bank on Castle Street, Elif received planning permission for their latest venture earlier this year. The former NatWest bank has been vacant since 2017 but the popular Turkish brand is giving it a new lease of life with a grand new restaurant. The company already has several sites around Liverpool - including Bold Street and Lark Lane - with customers often seen queuing outside for a table.
CGI images submitted with the planning application show how the new restaurant could look, with its beautiful restored ceiling, plenty of greenery, marble floors and a truly luxurious feel.
Sharing an update on Saturday (July 6), a spokesperson for Elif Castle Street said: “Coming to Castle Street this July. We are nearly there with our grand opening. Our doors will be opening in July. Stay tuned for the exact date.” Following in Elif’s footsteps, much-loved Thai restaurant brand, Giggling Squid, is looking to transform Castle Street’s historic former bank building.
