Elif tease opening date for new Castle Street restaurant

The Turkish bar and grill is set to open in an historic city centre building.

Elif’s new highly-anticipated city centre restaurant is set to open very soon.

Transforming the Grade-II* listed Parrs Bank on Castle Street, Elif received planning permission for their latest venture earlier this year. The former NatWest bank has been vacant since 2017 but the popular Turkish brand is giving it a new lease of life with a grand new restaurant. The company already has several sites around Liverpool - including Bold Street and Lark Lane - with customers often seen queuing outside for a table.

CGI images submitted with the planning application show how the new restaurant could look, with its beautiful restored ceiling, plenty of greenery, marble floors and a truly luxurious feel.

