Every Wetherspoons pub in Liverpool rated from best to worst according to Google reviews

How does your local ‘Spoons’ rate?

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 10th May 2023, 16:44 BST

Wetherspoons are known for reasonably priced pints, traditional fayre, trademark patterned carpets and toilets tucked away in the farthest reaches of the pub.

More affectionately known as ‘Spoons’ they have become something of a cult, for better or worse.

Although the budget chain is closing branches across the UK, with 19 of its pubs up for sale and 20 already closed this year, there are still a host of Spoons located in and around Liverpool.

Here at LiverpoolWorld we have pulled together a useful guide to the Wetherspoons experience, ranking the 16 venues with an ‘L’ postcode from best to worst according to Google reviews.

⭐4.2 - 📍The Lime Kiln, Concert Square, Fleet St, Liverpool L1 4AN

1. The Lime Kiln

⭐4.2 - 📍The Captain Alexander, 15 James St, Liverpool L2 7NX

2. The Captain Alexander

⭐4.2 - 📍The North Western, Lime Street Station, 7 Lime St, Liverpool L1 1RJ

3. The North Western

⭐4.1 -📍The Barker’s Brewery, Archway Rd, Huyton, Liverpool L36 9UJ

4. The Barker’s Brewery

