'Exceptional' Liverpool restaurant crowned Best in the North West

The restaurant has “brought the true taste of Turkish luxury and flavour to the region”.

A Liverpool restaurant has been crowned best in the North West at the 2025 TURTA Turkish Restaurants & Takeaway Awards.

The awards celebrate the “very best of Turkish cuisine” across the United Kingdom — from traditional ocakbasi grills to innovative modern dining. Judged by food critics, industry experts, and public nominations, the awards recognise excellence, entrepreneurship, and community impact in the UK’s Turkish food industry.

Now in their third year, this year’s TURTA Awards took place at a sparkling ceremony in London on Monday (November 3), with Castle Street’s Elif Turkish Bar & Grill taking the Best Regional Turkish Restaurant Award.

The opulent dining area at Elif on Castle Street, Liverpool. | Dominic Raynor

House in the Grade-II* listed Parrs Bank building, the luxurious restaurant opened in July 2024 boasting velvet chairs seated around opulent marble tables, a towering botanical feature and an ornate fountain.

Elif offers Turkish food cooked fresh to order, with a large menu of mezze, charcoal meats, veggie options and seafood.

Manchester’s Great British Doner (GBD) also earned the Best Newcomer Restaurant title. GBD launched its flagship site in Deansgate this summer, promising to be a “next-generation kebab house” with “an unseen blend of authentic Turkish street food and proudly British bold flavours”.

Elif earned the Best Regional Turkish Restaurant award. | TURTA Turkish Restaurants & Takeaway Awards

The business is preparing to set up shop in Liverpool this winter, with Bilal Korkut, General Director at GBD telling Liverpool World: “We’re excited to confirm that our Bold Street store is planned to open by mid-December, bringing our modern British doner concept to the heart of Liverpool’s food scene.”

A spokesperson for the TURTA Awards said Elif and GBD are “a source of pride for the North West,” adding: “They’re proving that outstanding Turkish food isn’t just found in London — it’s thriving across the country.”

Speaking specifically about Elif, they added: “You've brought the true taste of Turkish luxury and flavour to the region, setting an incredible standard for excellence. Your dedication to authentic cuisine and exceptional hospitality has rightfully earned you this honour!”

The 2025 TURTA Awards winners are:

Best Newcomer Restaurant: Great British Doner (Manchester), Opuz (Wokingham)

Best Takeaway London: Wallington Express (London)

Best Takeaway Regional: Dilan Kebab (Portsmouth)

Best Restaurant/Café in Wales: The Corpa Café

Best Turkish Restaurant North & West London: Melissa (Harrow), Izgara (Finchley)

Best Turkish Restaurant South & East London: Lara Grill

Best Turkish Restaurant Regional: Elif (Liverpool), Mehmet Kitchen (Portsmouth)

Best Value Restaurant: Fez Mangal (London)

Chef of the Year: Tacim Yetis (Galata)

Customer Satisfaction: Opuz (Watford), Uni Kebab

Fine Dining: La Banq (Abbots Langley), Skewd (Barnet), Irmak Lounge

Van of the Year: Grove Kebab Van