Nine great family-friendly pubs with play areas in and around Liverpool to visit this summer

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

Looking for a great family-friendly pub in Liverpool with play areas? Here are our top choices.

Looking for ideas of what to do during the summer holidays or how to keep the kids entertained whilst having an hour or two to relax?

A nice local pub with a play park could be just what you need, where parents can enjoy a drink and a chat in the sun while the children can play in a safe environment.

Here are nine of our favourite pubs in and around Liverpool, which boast either indoor or outdoor play areas - or both!

The Manor Farm is dog friendly and has a kids' play area.

1. The Manor Farm, Rainhill

The Manor Farm is dog friendly and has a kids' play area. | Google

The Game Bird offers a Wacky Warehouse soft play for children and an outdoor play area, as well as pub grub.

2. The Game Bird, Eccleston

The Game Bird offers a Wacky Warehouse soft play for children and an outdoor play area, as well as pub grub. | Google

Kids can dive explore Woodie’s Sweet Factory or make use of the outdoor play area.

3. The Bootle Arms, Melling

Kids can dive explore Woodie’s Sweet Factory or make use of the outdoor play area. | Google

The Guelder Rose is a friendly-family pub in the heart of Southport, with an outdoor play area and an indoor kids zone for toddlers.

4. The Guelder Rose, Southport

The Guelder Rose is a friendly-family pub in the heart of Southport, with an outdoor play area and an indoor kids zone for toddlers. | Google Street View

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolPubsIdeasParents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice