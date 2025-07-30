Looking for ideas of what to do during the summer holidays or how to keep the kids entertained whilst having an hour or two to relax?
A nice local pub with a play park could be just what you need, where parents can enjoy a drink and a chat in the sun while the children can play in a safe environment.
Here are nine of our favourite pubs in and around Liverpool, which boast either indoor or outdoor play areas - or both!
1. The Manor Farm, Rainhill
The Manor Farm is dog friendly and has a kids' play area. | Google
2. The Game Bird, Eccleston
The Game Bird offers a Wacky Warehouse soft play for children and an outdoor play area, as well as pub grub. | Google
3. The Bootle Arms, Melling
Kids can dive explore Woodie’s Sweet Factory or make use of the outdoor play area. | Google
4. The Guelder Rose, Southport
The Guelder Rose is a friendly-family pub in the heart of Southport, with an outdoor play area and an indoor kids zone for toddlers. | Google Street View
