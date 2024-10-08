Famous 70s beer brand Double Diamond set to return to UK pubs after almost three decades

Pub punters across the country will soon be able to get their hands on a pint of a famously nostalgic pint of beer.

Double Diamond beer is making a comeback to UK taps after almost 30 years off the menu.

The drink, which was first produced in 1875, grew in popularity in the 1950s, becoming the pint of choice for many throughout the 1960s and 1970s with its taglines including ‘Double Diamond works wonders’.

However, after competition from other up-and-coming brands, it disappeared from pubs in the late 1980s. Brewer Allsop’s, which produced the keg bitters Burton upon Trent brewery, has announced that it is coming back with a nod to the beer’s famous tagline: “It’s back, and it still works wonders.”

Double Diamond beer, which was a favourite tipple throughout the 50s, 60s, and 70s, is making a returning to UK pubs.Double Diamond beer, which was a favourite tipple throughout the 50s, 60s, and 70s, is making a returning to UK pubs.
Double Diamond beer, which was a favourite tipple throughout the 50s, 60s, and 70s, is making a returning to UK pubs. | AFP via Getty Images

The brand will be revived as a trendy pale ale to compete with the modern beers that have taken over pub taps.

Allsop’s said: “After months of research and trial recipes to make it perfect, we have relaunched Double Diamond. Revived as a 3.8% pale ale, it is a delicious, easy-going sessionable draft beer coming very soon to your favourite pubs.”

The beer has already been trialled at Kirkstall Bridge pub in Leeds. Drinkers labeled the new Double Diamond as “stunning”, according to The Mirror.

