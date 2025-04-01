The Santorini-inspired eatery will open its doors in the former Boots site on Castle Street this week.

The new venue boasts textured whitewashed walls framed by turquoise blues to create the feel of a traditional Greek taverna, along with a menu of tapas and small plates with favourite dishes like souvlaki, moussaka and kleftiko, and appetisers such as tzatziki and dolmades.

As well as the colours of the Mediterranean, images of Greek gods and goddesses adorn the walls, along with trailing floral decorations to mirror the colourful blooms of the region’s gardens; and there’s a luminated cave feature to reflect the grotto-like buildings of the volcanic Santorini.

While the menu largely features Greece’s traditional cuisine that’s familiar to food overs, Zeus also has a selection of unique dishes with fresh seafood like octopus, prawns, mussels and sardines at their heart, as well as speciality salads.

With more than a decade of experience, the team behind Zeus says it’s not only focused on growing a successful and popular restaurant, but in supporting Liverpool’s hospitality industry and creating jobs within it.

Zeus Taverna at 44 Castle Street will open to the public on Thursday, April 3. Take a look at the images below for a first look.

