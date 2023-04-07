11 of the best places for Good Friday fish and chips in Liverpool, according to 5 star ratings and reviews
These local chippies are highly praised by customers and hygiene inspectors.
There are few things better than a chippy tea, but there are so many competing opinions, especially with Liverpool being filled with excellent chippies. However, there is no doubt around the quality of your chippy tea, when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a five star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
Combining those with Google Reviews, we’ve found 11 of the best chippies to visit. Is your local on the list?
Page 1 of 3