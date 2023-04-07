Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
1 hour ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
1 hour ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
2 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
2 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
15 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies

11 of the best places for Good Friday fish and chips in Liverpool, according to 5 star ratings and reviews

These local chippies are highly praised by customers and hygiene inspectors.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

There are few things better than a chippy tea, but there are so many competing opinions, especially with Liverpool being filled with excellent chippies. However, there is no doubt around the quality of your chippy tea, when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a five star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Combining those with Google Reviews, we’ve found 11 of the best chippies to visit. Is your local on the list?

Yanni’s has a 4.6 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019.

1. Yanni’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Lord Street

Yanni’s has a 4.6 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Google

Johnny English has a 4.2 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019.

2. Johnny English Traditional Fish & Chips, Bold Street

Johnny English has a 4.2 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Johnny English

Lau’s has a 4.6 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019.

3. Lau’s Fish & Chips, Smithdown Road

Lau’s has a 4.6 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Google Street View

Aigburth Fish & Chip has a 4.5 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019.

4. Aigburth Fish & Chip, Aigburth

Aigburth Fish & Chip has a 4.5 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Google

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
TripAdvisorGoogleFood Standards Agency