These local chippies are highly praised by customers and hygiene inspectors.

The sun is shining and the Easter holidays are underway, so why not take a trip to Merseyside’s coastal towns and treat the kids to fish and chips?

There’s not much better than a fresh chippy dinner, but there are so many competing opinions, especially with Sefton being filled with excellent chippies. However, there is no doubt around the quality of your chippy tea, when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a five star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

We’ve done the work for you, and found 16 popular fish and chip shops in Sefton’s coastal towns which which have five star hygiene rating - including Southport, Ainsdale, Crosby and Formby.

Using Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings, we’ve found the best chippies to visit on your trip to Sefton.

Is your local on the list?

1 . Crispy Cod, Queens Road - Formby Crispy Cod has a 4.0 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2020. Photo: Crispy Cod

2 . South Garden Fish & Chip Shop, Forest Road - Southport South Garden Fish & Chip Shop has a 4.4 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2018. Photo: ALF/Stock Adobe

3 . Mike’s Chip Shop, Stuart Road - Crosby Mike’s has a 4.2 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2022. Photo: Stock Adobe

4 . The Sandgrounder, Nevill Street - Southport The Sandgrounder has a 4.4 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2022.