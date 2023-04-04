Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
6 minutes ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
23 minutes ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
1 hour ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
2 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
3 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed

Fish and chip shops near me: Best chippies with a 5 star rating in Southport, Ainsdale, Crosby and Formby

These local chippies are highly praised by customers and hygiene inspectors.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST

The sun is shining and the Easter holidays are underway, so why not take a trip to Merseyside’s coastal towns and treat the kids to fish and chips?

There’s not much better than a fresh chippy dinner, but there are so many competing opinions, especially with Sefton being filled with excellent chippies. However, there is no doubt around the quality of your chippy tea, when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a five star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

We’ve done the work for you, and found 16 popular fish and chip shops in Sefton’s coastal towns which which have five star hygiene rating - including Southport, Ainsdale, Crosby and Formby.

Using Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings, we’ve found the best chippies to visit on your trip to Sefton.

Is your local on the list?

Crispy Cod has a 4.0 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2020.

1. Crispy Cod, Queens Road - Formby

Crispy Cod has a 4.0 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2020. Photo: Crispy Cod

South Garden Fish & Chip Shop has a 4.4 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2018.

2. South Garden Fish & Chip Shop, Forest Road - Southport

South Garden Fish & Chip Shop has a 4.4 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2018. Photo: ALF/Stock Adobe

Mike’s has a 4.2 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2022.

3. Mike’s Chip Shop, Stuart Road - Crosby

Mike’s has a 4.2 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2022. Photo: Stock Adobe

The Sandgrounder has a 4.4 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2022.

4. The Sandgrounder, Nevill Street - Southport

The Sandgrounder has a 4.4 star rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2022.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
WorkFood Standards Agency