Fish and chip shops near me: 11 local Liverpool chippies with a 5 star rating

The city has so many fantastic chippies, choosing can be a tough decision.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:18 GMT

There are few things better than a chippy tea. But how do you choose which one to visit?

From Google and TripAdvisor reviews to recommendations from friends, there are just so many competing opinions, especially with Liverpool being filled with excellent chippies.

However, there is no doubt around the quality of your chippy tea, when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a five star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

We’ve done the work for you, and found 11 popular fish and chip shops in Liverpool which have five star hygiene rating. Is your local on the list?

Visited by inspectors in January 2019, Johnny English has a five star food hygiene rating.

1. Johnny English Traditional Fish & Chips, Bold Street

Visited by inspectors in January 2019, Johnny English has a five star food hygiene rating. Photo: Johnny English

Visited by inspectors in March 2023, Jimmy’s Fish & Chips has a five star food hygiene rating.

2. Jimmy’s Fish & Chips, Vauxhall Road

Visited by inspectors in March 2023, Jimmy’s Fish & Chips has a five star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google

Visited by inspectors in January 2020, the Lobster Pot has a food hygiene rating of five stars.

3. The Lobster Pot, Ranelagh Street

Visited by inspectors in January 2020, the Lobster Pot has a food hygiene rating of five stars. Photo: Google

Visited by inspectors in March 2019, Docklands Fish and Chips has a five star food hygiene rating.

4. Docklands Fish and Chips, Royal Albert Dock

Visited by inspectors in March 2019, Docklands Fish and Chips has a five star food hygiene rating. Photo: Local TV

TripAdvisor Google Food Standards Agency