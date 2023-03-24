The city has so many fantastic chippies, choosing can be a tough decision.

There are few things better than a chippy tea. But how do you choose which one to visit?

From Google and TripAdvisor reviews to recommendations from friends, there are just so many competing opinions, especially with Liverpool being filled with excellent chippies.

However, there is no doubt around the quality of your chippy tea, when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a five star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

We’ve done the work for you, and found 11 popular fish and chip shops in Liverpool which have five star hygiene rating. Is your local on the list?

1 . Johnny English Traditional Fish & Chips, Bold Street Visited by inspectors in January 2019, Johnny English has a five star food hygiene rating. Photo: Johnny English

2 . Jimmy’s Fish & Chips, Vauxhall Road Visited by inspectors in March 2023, Jimmy’s Fish & Chips has a five star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google

3 . The Lobster Pot, Ranelagh Street Visited by inspectors in January 2020, the Lobster Pot has a food hygiene rating of five stars. Photo: Google

4 . Docklands Fish and Chips, Royal Albert Dock Visited by inspectors in March 2019, Docklands Fish and Chips has a five star food hygiene rating. Photo: Local TV