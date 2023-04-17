Register
Food Standards Agency: Liverpool restaurants and takeaways to receive five star hygiene ratings in 2023

These eateries have been handed the top rating.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 17:22 BST

Liverpool is filled with amazing cafes, restaurants and takeaways - so many that it can be difficult to choose where to eat.

For many, food hygiene ratings are very important, helping them to whittle down their favourite restaurants, based on the cleanliness and organisation of the business.

Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Liverpool City Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.

Below, we’ve collated a list of all the restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Liverpool that have been given top marks during 2023 so far.

There are six possible ratings:

  • 0 – urgent improvement required.
  • 1 – major improvement necessary.
  • 2 – some improvement necessary.
  • 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
  • 4 – hygiene standards are good.
  • 5 – hygiene standards are very good

Five star ratings this year:

  • Burger King: 14 Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street L1 1QE (rated on April 6 2023)
  • Tasty: 3 Morrow Court Owen Drive, L24 1YL (rated on April 6 2023)
  • Fu Wok: 284 Aigburth Road, L17 9PW (rated on April 6 2023)
  • Subway: 37 Gateacre Park Drive, L25 1PD (rated on April 5 2023)
  • Pizzaland: 122 - 124 Stonebridge Lane, L11 9AZ (rated on April 5 2023)
  • Burger Lane: 60 Lark Lane, L17 8UU (rated on April 5 2023)
  • Gino D’Acampo: Innside 43 Old Hall Street, L3 9PP (rated on March 30 2023)
Gino D'Acampo Liverpool. Image: Melia/Innside
Gino D’Acampo Liverpool. Image: Melia/Innside
Villa Romana Liverpool. Image: Villa Romana
Villa Romana Liverpool. Image: Villa Romana
  • Villa Romana: 6 Wood Street, L1 4AQ (rated on February 23 2023)
  • DORY’s: 10 Hardman Street, L1 9AX (rated on February 22 2023)
  • MB’s Desserts:167 Lisburn Lane, L13 9AQ (rated on February 22 2023)
  • On the Green: 14 Paradise Street, L1 8JF (rated on February 21 2023)
  • Happy Lemon: 1A Myrtle Parade, L7 7EL (rated on February 21 2023)
  • Famous 8: 11 Byrom Street, L3 2AH (rated on February 17 2023)
  • KFC: Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street (rated on Feburary 17 2023)
  • Cup of Joy Cafe: 15 Heathcote Road, L4 6XB (rated on February 16 2023)
  • Kos Greek Souvlakerie: 149 Rice Lane, L9 1AF (rated on February 16 2023)
  • Tanny’s: 101 Oakfield Road, L4 0UE (rated on February 14 2023)
  • 1931: 40 Hope Street, L1 9DA (rated on February 13 2023)
  • Popeyes: 59 - 61 Lord Street, L2 6PB (rated on February 10 2023)
Shanghai Palace Liverpool. Image: Shanghai Palace
Shanghai Palace Liverpool. Image: Shanghai Palace

Please note, this does not include school or workplace canteens, pubs or wholesale businesses.

