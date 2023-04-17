These eateries have been handed the top rating.

Liverpool is filled with amazing cafes, restaurants and takeaways - so many that it can be difficult to choose where to eat.

For many, food hygiene ratings are very important, helping them to whittle down their favourite restaurants, based on the cleanliness and organisation of the business.

Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Liverpool City Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.

Below, we’ve collated a list of all the restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Liverpool that have been given top marks during 2023 so far.

There are six possible ratings:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Five star ratings this year:

Burger King: 14 Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street L1 1QE (rated on April 6 2023)

14 Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street L1 1QE (rated on April 6 2023) Tasty: 3 Morrow Court Owen Drive, L24 1YL (rated on April 6 2023)

3 Morrow Court Owen Drive, L24 1YL (rated on April 6 2023) Fu Wok: 284 Aigburth Road, L17 9PW (rated on April 6 2023)

284 Aigburth Road, L17 9PW (rated on April 6 2023) Subway: 37 Gateacre Park Drive, L25 1PD (rated on April 5 2023)

37 Gateacre Park Drive, L25 1PD (rated on April 5 2023) Pizzaland: 122 - 124 Stonebridge Lane, L11 9AZ (rated on April 5 2023)

122 - 124 Stonebridge Lane, L11 9AZ (rated on April 5 2023) Burger Lane: 60 Lark Lane, L17 8UU (rated on April 5 2023)

60 Lark Lane, L17 8UU (rated on April 5 2023) Gino D’Acampo: Innside 43 Old Hall Street, L3 9PP (rated on March 30 2023)

Gino D’Acampo Liverpool. Image: Melia/Innside

Villa Romana Liverpool. Image: Villa Romana

Shanghai Palace Liverpool. Image: Shanghai Palace

Please note, this does not include school or workplace canteens, pubs or wholesale businesses.

