Liverpool is filled with amazing cafes, restaurants and takeaways - so many that it can be difficult to choose where to eat.
For many, food hygiene ratings are very important, helping them to whittle down their favourite restaurants, based on the cleanliness and organisation of the business.
Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Liverpool City Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.
Below, we’ve collated a list of all the restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Liverpool that have been given top marks during 2023 so far.
There are six possible ratings:
- 0 – urgent improvement required.
- 1 – major improvement necessary.
- 2 – some improvement necessary.
- 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
- 4 – hygiene standards are good.
- 5 – hygiene standards are very good
Five star ratings this year:
- Burger King: 14 Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street L1 1QE (rated on April 6 2023)
- Tasty: 3 Morrow Court Owen Drive, L24 1YL (rated on April 6 2023)
- Fu Wok: 284 Aigburth Road, L17 9PW (rated on April 6 2023)
- Subway: 37 Gateacre Park Drive, L25 1PD (rated on April 5 2023)
- Pizzaland: 122 - 124 Stonebridge Lane, L11 9AZ (rated on April 5 2023)
- Burger Lane: 60 Lark Lane, L17 8UU (rated on April 5 2023)
- Gino D’Acampo: Innside 43 Old Hall Street, L3 9PP (rated on March 30 2023)
- New Oriental Chef: 7 Speke Road, L19 2JX (rated on March 29 2023)
- Damas Mediterranean Kitchen: 79 Renshaw Street, L1 2SJ (rated on March 30 2023)
- Costa Coffee: 7 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, L3 4AD (rated on March 29 2023)
- Ottos: 4 Ashfield Road, L17 0BZ (rated on March 21 2023)
- Light of Bengal: 286 - 288 Aigburth Road, L17 9PW (rated on March 21 2023)
- Etci Mehmet Liverpool: 72 Bold Street, L1 4HR (rated on March 17 2023)
- Pizzeria MIKI: 23 Webster Road, L7 6NY (rated on March 15 2023)
- Shake Waffle and Roll: 383B Eaton Road, L12 2AH (rated on March 13 2023)
- Subway: 188 Allerton Road, L18 5HU (rated on March 2 2023)
- Jimmy’s Fish & Chips: 202 Vauxhall Road, L3 6BR (rated on March 2 2023)
- Luca: 109 Allerton Road, L18 DD (rated on March 1 2023)
- Mon Petit Chou: 367 Aigburth Road, L17 0BP (rated on March 1 2023)
- Rizo Pizza: 9 St Oswalds Street, L13 5SA (rated on February 28 2023)
- Miller and Carter Steak Restaurant:Atlantic Pavilion, Salthouse Quay, L3 4AE (rated on February 28 2023)
- Costa Coffee: 123 Allerton Road, L18 2DD (rated on February 27 2023)
- Melbourne: 207 Green Lane, L13 6RH (rated on February 24 2023)
- NEIGHBOURHOOD: 62 Castle Street, L2 7LQ (rated on February 24 2023)
- KFC: Stonedale Retail Park East Lancashire Road, L11 9DH (rated on February 24 2023)
- The Canteen: 88 Wood Street, L1 4DQ (rated on February 23 2023)
- Greggs: Central Station (rated on February 23 2023)
- Ada Su’s Fish and Chips: 83 Walton Road, L4 4AF (rated on February 23 2023)
- Villa Romana: 6 Wood Street, L1 4AQ (rated on February 23 2023)
- DORY’s: 10 Hardman Street, L1 9AX (rated on February 22 2023)
- MB’s Desserts:167 Lisburn Lane, L13 9AQ (rated on February 22 2023)
- On the Green: 14 Paradise Street, L1 8JF (rated on February 21 2023)
- Happy Lemon: 1A Myrtle Parade, L7 7EL (rated on February 21 2023)
- Famous 8: 11 Byrom Street, L3 2AH (rated on February 17 2023)
- KFC: Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street (rated on Feburary 17 2023)
- Cup of Joy Cafe: 15 Heathcote Road, L4 6XB (rated on February 16 2023)
- Kos Greek Souvlakerie: 149 Rice Lane, L9 1AF (rated on February 16 2023)
- Tanny’s: 101 Oakfield Road, L4 0UE (rated on February 14 2023)
- 1931: 40 Hope Street, L1 9DA (rated on February 13 2023)
- Popeyes: 59 - 61 Lord Street, L2 6PB (rated on February 10 2023)
- LOS AMIGOS STEAKHOUSE: 552 Aigburth Road, L19 3QG (rated on February 8 2023)
- Pizza Scran: 23 Dovecot Place, L14 9PH (rated on February 8 2023)
- 92 Degrees and Mini Pippins: 49 Jamaica Street, L1 0AH (rated on February 8 2023)
- Papa John’s: Unit A Prescot Street, L7 8UL (rated on February 8 2023)
- Ava’s Plaice: 386 Aigburth Road, L19 3QD (rated on February 8 2023)
- Greenbank Fish Bar: 234 Smithdown Road, L15 5AH (rated on February 8 2023)
- Mo’s Kitchen:37 Moss Way, L11 0BL (rated on February 7 2023)
- Peppers City Takeout/The Bronx Pizza: 46 - 48 Mount Pleasant, L3 5SD (rated on January 31 2023)
- Duval: Unit A Stoker Way, L9 1GA (rated on January 30 2023)
- Bubbleology: St Johns Presinct, L1 1LX (rated on January 27 2023)
- Franky’z: 5 Broad Green Road, L13 5SD (rated on January 26 2023)
- Shanghai Palace: Lyceum Building, 1 Bold Street, L1 4NW (rated on January 25 2023)
- KARO NICE PIZZA LTD: 193 County Road, L4 4HB (rated on January 25 2023)
- Chaiiwala: 5A Bold Street, L1 4DJ (rated on January 25 2023)
- Dragon City:1 Melling Road, L9 0LE (rated on January 25 2023)
- Cheers Big Ears: 48-50 Bold Street, L1 4DS (rated on January 25 2023)
- The Liverpool Cheesecake Company: 23 Goodlass Road, L24 9HJ (rated on January 24 2023)
- Tops Pizza Liverpool: Tops Pizza, 165 London Road, L3 8PZ (rated on January 24 2023)
- Oceanside Hawaiian BBQ: 13 Hardman Street, L1 9AS (rated on January 24 2023)
- L’Aperitivo: 112 Bold Street, L1 4HY (rated on January 23 2023)
- Touch of Spice: 55 Lawrence Road, L15 0EE (rated on January 23 2023)
- DUNKIN:51 Lord Street, L2 6PB (rated on January 20 2023)
- Topnotch Pizza: 237 Stanley Road, L5 7QD (January 19 2023)
- Cose Buone: 3 Cheapside, L2 2DY (rated on January 19 2023)
- Heritage Cafe: Unit 3, 209 Great Howard Street, L5 9ZH (rated on January 18 2023)
- Yo!: Unit 11 New Mersey Retail Park, L24 8QB (rated on January 16 2023)
- Sugar Shack: 166 - 168 Townsend Lane, L13 9DN (rated on January 16 2023)
- Bean There Bakery: 62 Rose Lane, L18 5ED (rated on January 9 2023)
- Mowgli: 69 Bold Street, L1 4EZ (rated on January 9 2023)
- Rose Lane Coffee: 171 Rose Lane, 18 5EA (rated on January 9 2023)
Please note, this does not include school or workplace canteens, pubs or wholesale businesses.
