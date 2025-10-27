Emma Dukes

A new business is taking over the former home of one of Bold Street’s most famous restaurants.

The Italian Club Fish served customers on Bold Street for more than 15 years, and stood proudly as Liverpool’s only restaurant with a sole focus on seafood.

After announcing its immediate closure back in January of this year, customers were left “devastated”. Thankfully, seafood fans can still get their fix, with the business’s head chef and manager bringing the concept to Duke Street Market in March.

The Bold Street venue has stood vacant since The Italian Club Fish’s closure, with many locals wondering what would be next for the iconic site. Now, it has been confirmed that popular Thai street food concept Spice Thai is moving in.

Sharing the news on social media, a spokesperson for Spice Thai said: “Bold Street is about to get SPICIER We’re so, so excited to announce that we are in the process of renovating the space and we are looking to open soon on Bold Street.

“We absolutely can’t wait to welcome you all to our new venue soon.”

Spice Thai already boasts two locations - Castle Street and the Baltic Market - and says it’s newest site will open “so so soon”.