German Doner Kebab reveal limited edition TikTok inspired viral ‘KeBags’ in Doritos collaboration

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Mar 2025, 14:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

German Doner Kebab have teamed up with Doritos to create a new menu item and meet growing online demand for a TikTok-famous food hack: The GDK x Doritos Loaded Doner KeBag.

Inspired by viral food hacks which have had over 50m views online, The GDK x Doritos Loaded Doner KeBag includes either Doritos Chilli Heatwave or Doritos Cool Original loaded up with doner meat, fresh tomatoes, and onions, topped with GDK’s creamy cheese, yogurt, garlic sauce and spicy sauce.

German Doner Kebab reveal limited edition TikTok inspired viral ‘KeBags’ in Doritos collaborationGerman Doner Kebab reveal limited edition TikTok inspired viral ‘KeBags’ in Doritos collaboration
German Doner Kebab reveal limited edition TikTok inspired viral ‘KeBags’ in Doritos collaboration | GDK

Previously hailed as 'the McDonald's of Kebabs', GDK is one of the fastest-growing restaurant groups in the country, with over 140 UK sites. No stranger to game-chaning moves, they have previously launched the UK’s first ever pink kebab in 2022, a breakfast doner range, and a plant-based doner ‘meat’ product earlier this year.

The GDK x Doritos® Loaded Doner KeBag is available to purchase across all GDK restaurants from now.

Related topics:TikTokFoodRestaurants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice