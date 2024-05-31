Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A much-loved Thai restaurant with venues across the UK has picked Liverpool for its first site in the North West.

A Thai restaurant could be the next international flavour to be added to a growing mix on one Liverpool’s original seven streets. A planning application has been lodged by representatives on behalf of Giggling Squid to open a branch on Castle Street. The Grade II listed site is currently occupied by the Point Blank bar next to Castle Street Townhouse.

It is the latest business to move into the former business district after proposals by Vietnamese chain Pho and Turkish brand Elif meant they would populate the busy street. According to planning documents submitted to Liverpool Council, the brand seeks to transform the building – previously occupied by Barclays Bank – to become the Thai eating space.

A heritage statement said: “The lower ground floor has been fitted out as Point Blank. This has involved blacking out the windows in order to install projector screens and booths for groups. This interior fitting out to be stripped out back to bare building spaces.”

It added how work would impact the Grade II listed status of the site. The documents said: “By considering each element of the proposed works it can be seen that none of the works are causing undue harm to the fabric of the listed building.

“The interior of the building has previously been heavily altered at lower and upper ground floors and little remains that might be considered of interest. The fabric of the building that is of significance is primarily the classically detailed stone front elevation overlooking Castle Street and to a lesser extent the side elevations are also largely intact and showing some refinement of detail. The proposed works do not unduly affect these elevations.”

Giggling Squid would be located in the Grade II listed former Barclay's Bank building at 25 Castle Street, Liverpool. Google Street View

Giggling Squid has a trademark style to its interiors, this is what the inside of the Harrogate branch looks like.

This is what interior of Giggling Squid Mere Green looks like.

What the revamped Giggling Squid in Warwick looks like.

The exterior of the Giggling Squid in Harrogate.

An existing kitchen will be replaced and a new entrance down to the lower ground floor reconfigured. An application form submitted by the applicant Roman Proskurnya on behalf of Giggling Squid, said a total of 30 jobs would be created at the new restaurant in full and part time roles.

